The first issue of The Mountain Advocate in 2020 featured the dedication ceremony of the new Knox County Detention Center (KCDC) on the frontpage. In this issue, we take a look at the first year of the $17 million facility.
It will be impossible in the future to talk about 2020 without mentioning Covid-19. The Kentucky Department of Corrections says, as of January 12, that there have been 5,295 cases among Kentucky inmates and 726 cases among staff. In November, cases at the Clay County Detention Center reached 80. As of December, 37 inmates and five employees had died of the disease in state facilities.
Fortunately, KCDC has managed to keep its numbers low and has avoided a major outbreak. “I’m so thankful we got this new facility when we did. It’s allowed us to stay safe and keep people apart,” said Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons.
New arrivals to the jail are quarantined for 14 days before entering general population. Additionally, temperature checks, medical questionnaires, and personal protective equipment are used to limit potential exposure. Last week the entire facility was tested with all negative results. Over the year there have only been six positive cases between inmates and staff.
By late February 2020, KCDC had reached its official capacity. “Our issues of traveling miles back and forth to six other jails is over,” said Hammons, referring to previous arrangements that saw the county pay close to $833,000 in 2019 to house inmates at other jails. Population at the new facility held around 300 throughout the year with many coming from other counties including 50 from McCreary County and around 100 state inmates.
In 2020, KCDC sent $1,605,989.43 to the Knox County Fiscal Court from fees associated with bookings and holding non-Knox inmates - an average of roughly $133,832 each month. That amount is expected to rise once restrictions from Covid-19 are lifted.
That $1.6 million helps recoup nearly half of the detention centers’ $3.9 million dollar budget. That budget includes a $991,000 payment on the new building, no small amount, but an amount not being sent to other counties.
With any new facility, growing pains can be expected. Three inmates managed to escape the detention center in 2020, with two of those at the same time. All three have since been recaptured. Kenny Frye ran into the woods behind the facility while doing yard work. In September, he would be found in Bell County. “A transition to any new facility takes some getting used to,” said Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell.
Tommy Witt and Cody Abner managed to sneak out one night in July after taking advantage of a shift change. “Because of the coronavirus, we have been doing extra cleaning,” Jailer Mary Hammons told The Mountain Advocate. “Trustees were finishing up sanitizing the jail getting ready for the next day. Staff was busy doing cell checks and other duties leaving the trustees cleaning by themselves,” Hammons said in an interview with Mountain Advocate Publisher Charles Myrick regarding the escape.
Witt and Abner’s escape rattled the jail’s neighbors. “Used to, I kept my guns and ammo in different parts of the house, now I keep them together,” said one nearby resident who wished to remain anonymous. Hammons stated that following the dual escape, KCDC developed a new procedure for such events and worked to retrain staff.
Witt would later be captured in Clay County. Abner was picked up soon after along with his mother and girlfriend who were charged for helping him evade custody.
One of the biggest advantages that KCDC has over the old Knox County Jail is the inclusion of a full-body scanner. The scanner allows deputies to look inside everyone that enters the facility. Where once an incoming inmate could potentially hide contraband in hard-to-reach areas, the scanner shows anything that shouldn’t be there. The body scanner costs nearly $140,000. The body scanner was paid completely off in October using commissary funds only. No tax dollars were used. Captain Shelby Johnson said that the new Detention Center is “better in every way. We’re less crowded and there’s less contraband making it in.”
Sheriff Mike Smith said of the new detention center that “It’s a nice, larger facility with technology that assists law enforcement in the booking process, making it quick and efficient.”
Another commissary-funded piece of tech is a vacuum sealer that keeps an inmate’s property secure and reduces storage space needs.
In the coming year, with the hopeful end of the coronavirus pandemic, the detention center hopes to continue finding ways to better serve the community. A revamping of the jail’s garden and the possible addition of a chicken coop are in the works, projects like these both bring in money and provide inmates with learning opportunities.
“We’ve learned a lot over the first year, we made some mistakes but we’ve worked hard to fix them,” said Hammons. Overall, she’s happy with how things have gone and especially praised her staff for their work in light of Covid-19. “Our staff has done an incredible job,” she said.
“Jailer Mary Hammons and her staff have done a good job in making this transition successful,” said Mitchell of the move to the new facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.