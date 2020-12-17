On Friday, December 11 the Knox County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Barbourville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency executed warrants on a number of individuals involved in drug trafficking.
The operation was the culmination of a month’s long investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the DEA. “Drug trafficking didn’t stop because of Covid so we can’t either,” said Sheriff Mike Smith. “This is us honoring our commitment to stop illegal drug trafficking here,” he added.
Over $20,000 in cash and firearms possessed by convicted felons were seized. Various quantities of heroin, meth, marijuana, Suboxone, and Oxycodone were also taken. One property saw a new model pick-up, four-wheeler, sports cars, and brand-new side-by-side seized.
The operation made for a busy day at the Knox County Detention Center. Between midnight and 3 p.m. Friday, over 40 individuals had been either booked in or out of the facility.
On Tuesday, it was announced that 59 year old Phillip Carnes of Flat Lick had turned himself in. Carnes had fled to Tennessee to avoid arrest during Friday’s operation.
The following were arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance:
Phillip Carnes, 59, Flat Lick.
Doug Asher, 48, Flat Lick. Held on $10,000 bond. Due in court December 22.
James Baker, 40, Bimble. Held on $25,000 bond. Due in court December 22.
Julia Brock, 41, Bimble. Held on $25,000 bond and without bond on failure to appear charge. Due in court December 22.
Daniel Clark, 29, Flat Lick. In custody, no bond information at this time.
Crystal Edwards, 42, Bimble. Released Friday on an O.R. bond.
Frank Hammons, 51, Artemus. Released Saturday after posting $25,000 cash bond.
Jeremy Hubbard, 30, Pineville. Released Friday after posting $25,000 bond.
Jimmy Lunsford, 27, Barbourville. Released on Friday on O.R. bond.
Chris Mason, 33, Corbin. Held on $25,000 bond, due in court December 22.
Jennifer Mills, 30, Scalf. Held on $10,000 bond with home incarceration. Due in court December 22.
Tony Moore, 52, Barbourville. Held on two $25,000 bonds and without bond on a contempt charge. Due in court December 22.
Brian Osborne, 40, Artemus. Released on $25,000 bond.
Terry Prince, 53, Barbourville. Held on $50,000 bond. Due in court December 22.
Shelly Rose, 53, Woodbine. No further info at this time.
Michael Sproles, 41, Barbourville. Held on $50,000 bond. Due in court December 22.
Derrick Wollum, 27, Barbourville. Held on $25,000 bond. Due in court December 22.
Other Charges:
Jackie Smith, 42, Mooresville, NC. Possession of a controlled substance first degree, resisting arrest, assault fourth degree, tampering with physical evidence. Held without bond
Freedom Bowling, 22, Artemus. Contempt. Held on $5,000 bond. Due in court December 22.
William Hubbard, 25, Barbourville. Contempt.
Jennifer Downer, 38, Artemus. Possession of a controlled substance first degree. Released Friday on O.R bond.
Ashley Crawford, 27, Louisville. Possession of a controlled substance first degree. Held on $5,000 and $10,000 bonds. Due in court December 22.
