On Friday, December 11 the Knox County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Barbourville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency executed warrants on a number of individuals involved in drug trafficking.

The operation was the culmination of a month’s long investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the DEA. “Drug trafficking didn’t stop because of Covid so we can’t either,” said Sheriff Mike Smith. “This is us honoring our commitment to stop illegal drug trafficking here,” he added.

Over $20,000 in cash and firearms possessed by convicted felons were seized. Various quantities of heroin, meth, marijuana, Suboxone, and Oxycodone were also taken. One property saw a new model pick-up, four-wheeler, sports cars, and brand-new side-by-side seized.

The operation made for a busy day at the Knox County Detention Center. Between midnight and 3 p.m. Friday, over 40 individuals had been either booked in or out of the facility. 

On Tuesday, it was announced that 59 year old Phillip Carnes of Flat Lick had turned himself in. Carnes had fled to Tennessee to avoid arrest during Friday’s operation. 

The following were arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance:

Phillip Carnes, 59, Flat Lick.

Phillip Carnes .jpg

Doug Asher, 48, Flat Lick. Held on $10,000 bond. Due in court December 22.

Doug Asher.jpg

James Baker, 40, Bimble. Held on $25,000 bond. Due in court December 22.

james Baker.jpg

Julia Brock, 41, Bimble. Held on $25,000 bond and without bond on failure to appear charge. Due in court December 22.

Julia Brock.jpg

Daniel Clark, 29, Flat Lick. In custody, no bond information at this time.

Daniel Clark.jpg

Crystal Edwards, 42, Bimble. Released Friday on an O.R. bond.

Crystal Edwards.jpg

Frank Hammons, 51, Artemus. Released Saturday after posting $25,000 cash bond.

Franklin Hammons.jpg

Jeremy Hubbard, 30, Pineville. Released Friday after posting $25,000 bond.

Hubbard, Jeremy.jpg

Jimmy Lunsford, 27, Barbourville. Released on Friday on O.R. bond.

Lunsford, Jimmy.jpg

Chris Mason, 33, Corbin. Held on $25,000 bond, due in court December 22.

Christopher Mason.jpg

Jennifer Mills, 30, Scalf. Held on $10,000 bond with home incarceration. Due in court December 22.

Jennifer Mills.jpg

Tony Moore, 52, Barbourville. Held on two $25,000 bonds and without bond on a contempt charge. Due in court December 22.

Tony Moore.jpg

Brian Osborne, 40, Artemus. Released on $25,000 bond.

Osborne, Brian.jpg

Terry Prince, 53, Barbourville. Held on $50,000 bond. Due in court December 22.

Terry Prince.jpg

Shelly Rose, 53, Woodbine. No further info at this time.

Michael Sproles, 41, Barbourville. Held on $50,000 bond. Due in court December 22.

Michael Sproles.jpg

Derrick Wollum, 27, Barbourville. Held on $25,000 bond. Due in court December 22.

Derrick Woolum.jpg

Other Charges:

Jackie Smith, 42, Mooresville, NC. Possession of a controlled substance first degree, resisting arrest, assault fourth degree, tampering with physical evidence. Held without bond

Smith, Jackie.jpg

Freedom Bowling, 22, Artemus. Contempt. Held on $5,000 bond. Due in court December 22.

Freedom Bowling.jpg

William Hubbard, 25, Barbourville. Contempt.

Hubbard, William.jpg

Jennifer Downer, 38, Artemus. Possession of a controlled substance first degree. Released Friday on O.R bond. 

Jennifer Downer.jpg

Ashley Crawford, 27, Louisville. Possession of a controlled substance first degree. Held on $5,000 and $10,000 bonds. Due in court December 22.

Ashley Crawford.jpg
