He is a pillar of strength, compassion, and faithfulness in our community. Chances are that you will see his smile before anything else, when he walks in the room. Who doesn’t love and respect Bert Scent? As it turns out, the feeling is mutual. Bert’s wife Linda assured, “He loves his town: the area, the people, and he loved being a writer.”
Barbourville is where Bert grew up. As a youth, he played football and basketball for Barbourville City School. Linda chuckled, “Being a short player probably hindered his chance at being a great player.” However, Bert never forgot the time he spent and the lessons he learned from Coach Herb Tye.
In 1975, Bert married the love of his life, Linda Scherrer. The two settled on Walker Lane in the house that was Bert’s grandmothers. The couple still live there to this day. Linda and Bert have two children, Micah and Jonah. The boys spent much of their young days traveling with their parents to Reds baseball games, museums, the conservatory, and such in Cincinnati where Linda’s mother lived.
Many still remember Bert’s time, 38 years, as a writer and photographer at The Mountain Advocate, when it was owned by the Wilson family’s Advocate Publishing Company. In addition, he spent many hours in the long forgotten “dark room.” Wife Linda commented, “Bert loved writing about the ordinary everyday people, rather than the well-known people. He was moved by their personal stories and developed lifelong friendships.”
“Bert doesn’t know a stranger, and his love for people is infectious,” commented Mountain Advocate publisher Charles Myrick. “Bert is one of my most favorite people and especially to have worked with at the newspaper. It’s been a few years now since he left the paper, but I still miss his columns. A lot of people do.”
Folks all around this area have cherished photos of weddings, showers, graduations, births, and so forth displayed in their homes because of the long hours Bert spent taking photos in his spare time. He was definitely the “go to guy” for all special occasion photos. Often, you would find Linda thoughtfully involved in the process also.
During this time, Bert also developed a love for tennis. He spent many hours playing this sport with good friends such as Richard Trimble, Wilbert Evans, Allen Green, Bill Jones, and Ed Sellards.
Nowadays, the Scents are enjoying time spent with their grandchildren: Bailyn (16), Jonas (12), Graham (7), and Grace (5). They like to go on hikes and eat out. Basically, Pop pop and Maw Maw like to be involved in whatever the kids are taking part in.
Unfortunately, life as Bert knew it, changed about three years ago. Linda stated, “It started one day when he said something and it came out sounding funny.” They laughed and didn’t think much of it at the time, but the speech problem continued to worsen. They wondered if he had a brain tumor or had had a stroke.
The final diagnosis was Primary Progressive Aphasia. Dr. Khan described it as a rare nervous system syndrome that affects the person’s ability to communicate. Some cases are worse than others. Readers may recall actor Bruce Willis stepping away from acting in 2022. Like Bert, Bruce was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia. The issues in communicating made working extraordinarily difficult, forcing Willis to retire. Fortunately for Bert, he is still able to care for himself. He still drives, does yard work, and goes to church. He even makes Linda breakfast sometimes!
Through it all, Bert’s work in the community has never stopped. Even after his diagnosis, he worked as an aide in the school system until he was no longer needed by the students. Lately, he helps in the lunchroom and does other odd jobs as needed.
The impact that Bert has had on the lives of the citizens of Barbourville could never be measured. Likewise, the strength, faithfulness, and compassion that he has shown could never be forgotten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.