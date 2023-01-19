Bert and Linda Scent

Bert Scent is pictured here with his wife, Linda. The couple married in 1975. Scent was a columnist and photographer for The Mountain Advocate for 38 years until around 2006.

He is a pillar of strength, compassion, and faithfulness in our community.  Chances are that you will see his smile before anything else, when he walks in the room.  Who doesn’t love and respect Bert Scent?  As it turns out, the feeling is mutual.  Bert’s wife Linda assured, “He loves his town: the area, the people, and he loved being a writer.” 

Barbourville is where Bert grew up.  As a youth, he played football and basketball for Barbourville City School. Linda chuckled, “Being a short player probably hindered his chance at being a great player.”  However, Bert never forgot the time he spent and the lessons he learned from Coach Herb Tye.

