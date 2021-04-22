An Owensboro man remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center after running from Corbin Police.
Michael Dillon, 24, was spotted driving along Master Street with his bright lights on at around 3:22 a.m. last Wednesday. When a passing officer turned his lights on, Dillon made an abrupt turn in an effort to avoid the officer. Dillon would continue to flee with police in pursuit when he made another turn nearly hitting another officer head on.
Dillon finally stopped near the Master Street bridge where he put his hands up. He refused to exit the vehicle however and was forcefully removed.
Dillon would not give police his name but was identified using a debit card in his wallet. A female passenger in the car told officers she was scared and had begged Dillon to stop.
His arrest citation notes that Dillon told police he didn’t stop because he didn’t have a license. It was discovered however that he is wanted in Indiana for violating his probation. A bench warrant from Jefferson County was also served during his arrest for a case where he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, and failure to maintain insurance.
Dillion is charged with two counts of second degree wanton endangerment including a police officer, reckless driving, failure to dim headlights, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance, resisting arrest, fleeing police in the first degree, and failure to appear.
His new charges earned him a $25,000 cash bond plus $500 for the failure to appear charge. He remains held without bond however on his fugitive and probation violation charges.
