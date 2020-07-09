Among many, one unforeseen victim of the coronavirus pandemic has been money. No, not the lack of it per se, but the availability of coins.
Many businesses nationwide, including retailers in the Tri-County area have posted signs informing customers they aren’t accepting coins for payment due to a shortage.
In what many have taken to social media to decry as a conspiracy theory to push trackable currency through debit and credit cards, the Federal Reserve says that isn’t so and gives credible reasons for the shortfall.
In an interview with National Public Radio (NPR), Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boiled the problem down to a couple things — supply and distribution. “We’re working with the mint to increase supply, and we’re working with the reserve banks to get that supply where it needs to be,” Powell said in the NPR interview. “So we think it’s a temporary situation.”
To keep workers protected from infection in the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Mint, who produces American currency, reduced production. Coupling reduced inventory with banks nationwide closing lobbies in favor of ATM and drive-through traffic have reduced the flow of coin currency into the banking system.
The flow of coins through the economy ... kind of stopped,” Powell told NPR.
On Monday, we asked followers of The Mountain Advocate Newspaper’s Facebook page how the coin shortage affected them. The post received, at press time, 58 comments and over 2,000 engagements among readers. From conspiracy theories to genuinely concerned readers, comments varied greatly.
Follower Donna Kelly commented, “It has me [concerned] because I don’t use cards I don’t trust them never have and feel I never will so if it gets bad enough I don’t know what I’ll do cause actual cash is what I use.”
Angie Dizney-Messer said, “I know Lowe’s in Corbin and Walmart’s both have signs up. I’m not one to use my debit card alot because of hackers, but if you’re shopping how will you know you’re going to buy and how much it is? I can go for one thing and come out with 10.”
Some followers had suggestions for how the Fed can help build up their reserves. “Maybe they should publicly announce for everyone to cash in their change to stop the shortage?” suggested Beth Pickard Smith.
Others suggest using services such as Coinstar, which has kiosks in stores such as Walmart. While Coinstar charges a percentage to use their service, many see it as a way to cash in coins they’ve hoarded up at home or in their car.
“We’ve been making more frequent coin pick-ups to help get coins back into circulation,” said Coinstar CEO Jim Gaherity to NPR.
While many experts see the problem as a temporary one and expect it to return to normal soon, it has caused concern among some people who use coins frequently. “Many of us use coin laundry machines so if they start rationing quarters it could mean that some may go without clean laundry to wear to work. Hope they figure something out,” said Facebook follower Laura Bright.
In a society where credit/debit cards, smartphones and other payment methods thrive, cash is definitely still king. If you have concerns about the coin shortage, be sure to consult with your local bank, and check with your favorite retail store ahead of time to make sure you have the necessary payment method available.
