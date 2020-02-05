With their last two losses coming by combined four points, the Knox Central Panthers worked their way back into the win column on Tuesday night with a victory over the Jackson County Generals.
Jackson County held tight with Knox Central in the first half, before a superb effort on both ends of the floor in the third allowed the Panthers to take over the game.
By limiting the Generals to just 10 points in the third, while scoring 26 points of their own, Knox Central was able to pull away and post a 19-point victory, 88-69.
“These kids are coming together through tons of adversity,” said Knox Central coach Tony Patterson. “Of course we have to clean up some fundamentals, but we can fix everything we’re doing wrong.”
Patterson believes that his team has the ability to make a splash throughout the remainder of the season.
“I’m the biggest fan of this team,” he said. “I believe in this team. I believe they can do great things collectively. I wouldn’t take another team in the state over my kids. I love my kids.”
The Panthers were led in scoring by Kevionte Turner with 27 points. He was followed by Jevonte Turner with 24, Zach Patterson with 15, Andrew Sizemore with nine, Abe Brock with seven and Isaac Mills with six.
Knox Central will be back in action on Friday, as they play host to Prestonsburg. Tip-off is slated for 7:30.
