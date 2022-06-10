Roughly one year after a portion of the roof caved in on the historic Parker Mercantile Building, prompting a section of wall to be torn out, the building still stands and Liberty Street remains closed.
The building was built in 1909 and housed many local businesses over the years. On June 7 of last year, a portion of the roof collapsed in on itself and sent bricks down to the street below, totaling a vehicle in the process.
Following the incident, the City cleaned up debris and installed fencing at Liberty Street. A tunnel was constructed to allow access to the offices of Drug Court located in the rear of Pat Hauser’s law office. The scene has changed little since then, causing inconveniences for locals such as pedestrians having to go around vehicles parked in the crosswalk not leaving room between themselves and the fence.
“Myself and the council really expect the building owners to come to us and ask what they needed to do, that never happened aside from some contact through a lawyer,” said Mayor David Thompson of the anniversary.
On September 30, 2021 the city filed a lawsuit against the building owners seeking to recoup expenses incurred from the incident. The suit sought roughly $27,000. During the City Council’s November 2021 meeting, Attorney Sam Davies stated that the city was working toward a settlement regarding the Parker Building downtown after a lawsuit was filed regarding cleanup cost from the partial collapse and demolition earlier this year. He stated that this was a good development and that things were moving in the right direction.
On March 2 of this year, the building was officially condemned by the city’s building inspector. Davies provided another update during the following council meeting on March 11. He noted that with the declaration by the inspector, the code enforcement process could begin. On March 21, the property owners were sent a letter, also posted on the building, with a Notice of Code Violation and a Notice to Demolish. The city had received no communication as of an April 4 meeting.
As of press time, a timeframe for the demolition of the building has not been set. During the April meeting, the Council discussed the need to search for a qualified structural engineer to oversee demolition of the building to ensure the safety of surrounding and connected properties. Once an engineer is in place to help draft a bid advertisement detailing the scope of the project, the City will advertise for bids to tear the building down and repair the remaining property.
