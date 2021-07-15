John Pasternak has been ordered to forfeit $250,000 to the United States following a guilty plea for conspiracy to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance.
The $250,000 represents the amount of money Pasternak made in relation his guilty plea. Pasternak was indicted in federal court along with former Barbourville City Councilman Calvin Manis, who also plead guilty earlier this year. Pasternak’s plea agreement states that between December 7, 2015 and August 24, 2019 more than 27,000 pills were obtained by him and his co-conspirators from Manis’ Parkway Pharmacy.
Pasternak is set to be sentenced on October 29. Manis’ sentencing is scheduled for sentencing on July 29.
