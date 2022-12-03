The annual I Believe In Santa Clause parade was held Saturday. Events around Barbourville included Christmas workshops, concerts, crafts fairs, food trucks, ice skating, and more, including an appearance by jolly Saint Nick himself.
featured popular special section
PHOTOS: I Believe In Santa Claus Parade and Saturday Christmas festivities around Barbourville
- John Dunn | Community Editor
-
- Updated
Latest News
- PHOTOS: I Believe In Santa Claus Parade and Saturday Christmas festivities around Barbourville
- The best gifts aren’t always traditional
- PHOTOS: Santa Claus makes it to Barbourville for a pre-Christmas visit
- ‘Toys for Tots’ looking for toys and volunteers as numbers grow
- Four accused in multi-county theft ring indicted again
- It’s Toyland Time! — Christmas festivities kick into gear this weekend
- Winter festivities begin on the square
- OPINION: Stop the steal of local news
Most Popular
Articles
- Four accused in multi-county theft ring indicted again
- OPINION: Stop the steal of local news
- Market Fresh Finds
- Four Knox Central football players named All-District, four Honorable Mention
- Corbin man charged with rape of child
- PHOTOS: Santa Claus makes it to Barbourville for a pre-Christmas visit
- Lady Tigers win thrilling season opener
- Knox man faces federal drug, gun indictment
- Man dies after struck by truck operated by Barbourville man
- Keeping the Vision: Continuing the Mission
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.