People flocked to the Barbourville Tourism building Friday evening as St. Nick was in town for a pre-Christmas visit. Santa was speaking with young boys and girls about what they wanted for Christmas.
Along with the Jolly Red Man, attendees were also treated to stories, caroling, hot chocolate, and carriage rides. Festivities continue through December 4, with the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting to be held Saturday, with the parade beginning at 6.
