A Pike County man was arrested Friday morning after Knox County Dispatch was alerted to a possible domestic situation on KY 223.
Kentucky State Trooper Sam Farris and Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to the call around 9 a.m. Witnesses reported to law enforcement that Shawn Hamilton, 29, had shoved his mother and punched his sister in the mouth. Hamilton then allegedly held his wife down on the couch while choking her before attempting to drag her from the residence by the hair.
In Hamilton’s arrest citation, Farris notes markings on the victims’ consistent with the reported assaults. It was also stated by one of the victims that Hamilton had committed such acts before. In the home during the incident were two small children as well; a social worker was contacted to assist.
Hamilton was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he remains held on a $1,000 bond as of press time. He was arraigned in Knox County District Court on Monday and set for a pre-trial conference on June 1.
In December of last year, Hamilton was arrested in Pike County on charges of menacing and disorderly conduct after multiple neighbors reported that he was screaming from his porch and making threats. He was also arrested in November of 2018 for violation an emergency protective order obtained by his wife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.