A Dewitt man was arrested around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning after the car he was riding in was pulled over for expired tags and driving on the road’s rumble strips.
Matthew Blankenship, 41, was observed by Officer Hunter Luttrell trying to conceal a needle cap. He was asked out of the vehicle and told to put his hands on his head. He reportedly refused the order and reached into his coat.
In the coat was a pill container with no markings containing a baggie of suspected methamphetamine. The container also held pills and a straw with residue on it. According to the police report, Blankenship told police the coat was his brother’s and he was unaware of the contents.
Blankenship was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance first and third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having prescriptions in an improper container. He was released less than four hours later on bond.
