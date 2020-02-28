The Knox County Board of Education voted to move ahead on plans for new tennis courts to be built at Lay Elementary. The project is currently expected to cost $564,000
On Monday, February 24, the Knox County Board of Education voted to accept a bid on the new courts totaling over half a million dollars. The plans include $394,000 for four courts with plans for an additional two at $145,000. The bid also includes $25,000 to resurface the existing courts at Lynn Camp High School.
The new courts will primarily serve the Knox Central tennis team as well as Knox Middle. It was mentioned that the Lay location’s proximity to the Union College courts opens up opportunities to host larger events.
The vote to approve was not unanimous. Board member Charles Merida voted against the plan citing a desire to table the discussion until later. Merida proposed an alternate plan which included taking over a section of the Knox Central parking lot. Merida wished to see the courts on the Knox Central property. The Lay location was chosen as the most suitable by the architect.
The proposal will now be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval. If approved the bidder and architect will begin work on the proposed site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.