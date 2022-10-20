A public meeting was held Tuesday evening, October 18 in the District Courtroom at the Knox County Courthouse for the purpose of public input regarding roadwork coming in the near future to a hazardous entrance into the city.
Engineers with Vaughn & Melton of Middlesboro were on hand as some residents of the area stopped by to review proposed plans for the reconstruction of Ky. 1487 Manchester Street, from Judge Street extending north to U.S. 25E. The proposed roadwork would raise the road and eliminate the underpass, a stretch of road often under water during heavy rainfall.
The flooded underpass was the subject of a February 2016 rescue by Sean Trinque of Union College of a professor whose car had become submerged in the floodwaters. Trinque pulled the man to safety, and was subsequently recognized and awared a Kentucky Colonelship based on his heroic actions.
The proposed work addresses flooding concerns north of the floodwall that in addition to Ky. 1487 also affects residents in the California Hollow area.
The defined purpose of the project is “to reconstruct Ky. 1487 in order to address safety concerns associated with deficient horizontal curves, narrow roadways and frequent flooding problems that impact the traveling public as well as residents in the project area.”
Residents in California Hollow often become trapped behind the floodwaters near the railroad underpass. The narrow lane through the underpass has lead to numerous vehicle accidents over the years, leading to motorists familiar with the situation to honk before entering the tunnel from either side.
The engineers presented three alternate plans for consideration.
Alternate plan one “will incorporate the yellow urban alignment inside the levee but will turn to the east outside the levee and connect to US 25E north of the KY 11 intersection near the Barbourville Utilities Water Treatment Plant.”
Alternate plan two “will use the yellow urban alignment inside the levee but will utilize a raised roadway embankment west of the existing route outside the levee. This alternate will provide a raised elevation tying to California Hollow Rd. and use an at-grade railroad crossing to connect to US 25E at the existing location. This alternate will provide flood mitigation to the area and will also use existing turn lanes on US 25E.”
Alternate plan three “will use the yellow urban alignment inside the levee, and will utilize a raised roadway along the existing alignment with connection to California Hollow Rd. This alternate will also have a proposed at-grade railroad crossing and connect to US 25E at the current location. Curvature between the railroad and US 25E will be very similar to existing conditions.”
A selection for an alternate plan will take place later this year, according to paperwork provided at the meeting, “The current 2022 KYTC Highway Plan includes funds for Right-of-Way acquisition and utility relocation in Fiscal Year 2022-2023. Construction funds are scheduled for Fiscal Year 2024.”
Feedback is encouraged and a deadline to submit it is November 1, 2022 to KYTC District 11, 603 Railroad Ave., Manchester, Ky. 40962 Attn. Greg York, PE, or email GregL.York@ky.gov or call 606-598-2145.
Graphics outlining more detail to further explain these alternate plans may be seen here:
