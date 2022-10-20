A public meeting was held Tuesday evening, October 18 in the District Courtroom at the Knox County Courthouse for the purpose of public input regarding roadwork coming in the near future to a hazardous entrance into the city.

Engineers with Vaughn & Melton of Middlesboro were on hand as some residents of the area stopped by to review proposed plans for the reconstruction of Ky. 1487 Manchester Street, from Judge Street extending north to U.S. 25E. The proposed roadwork would raise the road and eliminate the underpass, a stretch of road often under water during heavy rainfall.

Proposed Manchester St Reconstruction Plans

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

