With the new Knox County Detention Center now open, the question of what to do with the old Knox County Jail has been asked. At Monday’s Chamber of Commerce meeting, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell spoke briefly about plans for the building.
There had been discussion before the new detention center’s opening that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office would occupy the old building, moving from its current location on Court Square. Now it’s been revealed that a slew of services may be moved to the building.
It is not currently known if all of the sheriff’s offices would move to the old jail building, but at least some are likely. In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, 911 Addressing and driver’s licensing would also move into the jail from their current locations. Solid Waste and Animal Control were also mentioned.
Parking was mentioned as a major upside to the move. The old jail has access to a large amount of parking, much closer than most parking to the front entrance of the courthouse.
It was not discussed when the proposed changes may take place. The old jail is currently undergoing a rehabilitation before being reoccupied.
