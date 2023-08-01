This week will be my last week to write about flowers. Although I have thoroughly enjoyed writing about my favorite perennials and annuals, I think it’s time to write about another subject. I love all flowers, growing them, gathering them, and arranging them into bouquets. The field below my house is literally brimming with dozens of various wildflowers. Just to name a few are: Queen Ann’s lace, milkweed, goldenrod, ageratum, cardinal flower, daisies, ironweed, wild phlox, and bluets.
This week’s topic is flowers that should be planted together. Not just planted together for beautiful color, but for environmental reasons, specifically flowers that provide nectar (food) for bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies.
Recently, I received a great comment from a dear friend I taught with in Florida. She said, “Pentas and Butterfly Weed and dill for the Monarch and Eastern Black Swallowtail butterfly life cycles. Very easy to plant, grow, and maintain.”
Ten great flowers for bees are: apple blossom, sage, lavender, poppy, sunflower, aster, dahlia, borage, scabiosa, and snapdragon. Bees the greatest of pollinators help to produce one third of our food supply. We have to provide for them.
Butterflies are unique in that they need larval plants or host plants for laying their tiny eggs on. Then as they grow and mature into a full grown butterfly, they need nectar plants for food. Larval plants include nasturtium, purple coneflower, zinnia, milkweed, four o’clock, and hollyhock. Nectar plants include coneflower, butterfly bush, zinnia, lantana, goldenrod, iron weed, annual phlox, cosmos, Mexican sunflower, and morning glory.
If you are in a quandary as to what flowers you should plant for the wildlife in your area, you can purchase a bag of wildflower seeds that list all of the flowers I’ve mentioned here. I’ve bought these for the past two years and planted them around the perimeter of our vegetable garden. Since the seedlings are all coming up at random, its exciting to attempt to identify the flowers’ names.
I’d like to thank Vicki Burger for her statements on flowers from which the Monarch and Eastern Black Swallowtail enjoy getting nectar. I meet two of the readers of my article this past week. Their kind words were appreciated.
