Advocate Museum Corner

This week will be my last week to write about flowers. Although I have thoroughly enjoyed writing about my favorite perennials and annuals, I think it’s time to write about another subject. I love all flowers, growing them, gathering them, and arranging them into bouquets. The field below my house is literally brimming with dozens of various wildflowers. Just to name a few are: Queen Ann’s lace, milkweed, goldenrod, ageratum, cardinal flower, daisies, ironweed, wild phlox, and bluets.

This week’s topic is flowers that should be planted together. Not just planted together for beautiful color, but for environmental reasons, specifically flowers that provide nectar (food) for bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies.

