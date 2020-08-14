Windows shook as motorcycles decended on Barbourville to draw their second card for the Second Annual Upper Cumberland Poker Run. Riders then headed to Middlesboro, then to Williamsburg and finally back to their launch site, Wildcat Harley Davidson, in London. The top three hands and the worst hand all received prizes. All riders were eligible for assorted door prizes, received a complimentary bandana and lunch.
Sponsors supported the event, raising more almost $4,000, which will be distributed back to the communities’ non-profits as a competitive grant. Last year’s grant winners were the Appalachian Mentoring Program, the Laurel County Adult Literacy Council, and the Whitley County Farmers Market.
Corey Chesnut of Forcht Bank, Claudia Greenwood of the Knox Chamber of Commerce and Heather Barrineau of Century 21 represent Knox County on the Foundation’s board.
Sponsors of the Poker Run included: The First National Bank of Manchester, AdventHealth of Manchester, Baptist Health Corbin, Morgan Pharmacy, Tri-County Cycle, Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation, Hometown Bank, Dyche Law Office, Forcht Bank and Rawlings and Goins. Century 21’s Heather Barrineau sponsored the event’s lunch, Forcht Bank supplied the awards and Sandi Bryan Curd donated the bandanas and Wildcat Harley Davidson donated prizes.
The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is a leading and trusted community foundation, transforming Eastern Kentucky through charitable giving, community involvement, and strategic partnerships by investing assets in our communities. The Community Foundation works to enrich the quality of life for the citizens of Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, and Whitley Counties. Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a network of nationally accredited foundations across the region.
If you’d like to make a donation to the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation to help fund this work or similar projects, please visit our website www.appalachianky.org/upper-cumberland-community-foundation to donate online or mail a check to PO Box 1381, London, KY 40743.
