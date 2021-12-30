Barbourville Police worked with federal agents to apprehend a woman wanted by U.S. Marshals.
Police were advised that Deleshia Owens and Roger Woolum were at a residence on Noeville Hollow Road last Wednesday. Owens was wanted on federal drug charges while Woolum was wanted on an indictment warrant from November out of Warren County. Owens was also involved in the Warren County case where they and another individual were arrested on trafficking charges in September. Woolum was found with $7,367 in his pockets while the Ford Explorer they were driving was found to be stolen.
When police found a vehicle matching the description of a GMC Terrain belonging to Owens, a traffic stop was conducted. The SUV stopped in the middle of the road and with Woolum jumping out and fleeing down a steep embankment according to his arrest report. Officer Eric Martin deployed his K-9 partner Chaby to pursue him.
Chaby caught up to Woolum after roughly 100 yards. The K-9 bit Woolum in the left bicep, stopping him and allowing officers to catch up. Woolum was pulled from the creek he’d been caught in and placed under arrest. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center while Owens was delivered into the custody of U.S. Marshals.
Woolum remains held as of press time on a $5,000 bond related to the indictment warrant. He is due to be arraigned in Knox County court on Wednesday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first degree fleeing police, and resisting arrest. Owens remains in federal custody at the Laurel County Corrections Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.