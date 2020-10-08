Two Girdler women were arrested after a Kentucky state Trooper witnessed one snort a pill through a straw while in the driver’s seat.
Trooper Sydney Wagner observed Crystal Smith, 40, snorting a pill with a straw while sitting in the driver’s seat of a white, 1997 Oldsmobile Bravada last Tuesday night. Smith and the vehicle’s passenger, Sasha Jackson, were determined to be under the influence after Wagner made contact with them. In the back seat was a five-year-old child.
Smith admitted to taking a pain pill earlier in the day. A search of her turned up a five-milligram tablet of Hydrocodone.
Jackson initially lied about her identity to Wagner, giving a false name and social security number. It was discovered Jackson had two active warrants for her arrest. She later produced a baggie from her bra containing eight more Hydrocodone tablets.
Jackson was served with both warrants the following day.
Jackson was wanted on a bench warrant related to charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also wanted on a complaint warrant from August 25. The complaint states that Jackson took a 1993 Toyota Tundra and never returned it.
Smith and Jackson were arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Smith is charged with driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance, second degree. Jackson faces the same charges as well as public intoxication and giving an officer false information; she is also held on the charges from her warrants. The child was placed with a family member after DCBS arrived.
