A Knox County man, convicted for the 1995 murder of Corbin businessman George Couch, will get another chance at parole following a policy change by the Kentucky Parole Board.
Mark Anthony Kidd, 54, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of couch in late 1996. A story from the Mountain Advocate archives states that the murder was related to a robbery and that drugs were involved. He was not eligible for parole until he had served 25 years. At a parole hearing on April 27 of last year, his parole was denied and he was given a “serve out” order, meaning he would not be eligible for parole in the future and remain in prison for life. A policy change from April 1 of this year however means he will be given a new hearing in 2030.
“This directive was issued after various legal issues were raised in a case challenging the Board’s existing practice,” says the parole board announcement of the policy change. The policy change means states that the board cannot issue “serve outs” at a first parole hearing, although they will be able to at subsequent hearings.
The change has not been without controversy. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said in a statement, “The Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association has significant legal concerns about the Kentucky Parole Board’s authority to make these decisions and believes this sudden change is an affront to crime victims and their survivors, and a violation of the spirit of Section 26A. of the Kentucky Constitution regarding crime victims’ rights (Marsy’s Law amendment.)”
