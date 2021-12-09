A Knox County man was arrested last Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Sammy Farris conducted a traffic stop along Arkle Road in Gray at around 4:20 p.m. The arrest report from the incident states that Farris smelled a strong odor of marijuana as he approached the vehicle. The report also says that the driver, 50-year-old Jamie Newman, had bloodshot and glassy eyes with dilated pupils.
Newman reportedly performed poorly during field sobriety tests. He was described as being unsteady on his feet and being unable to follow simple directions. The report states that Newman admitted to smoking marijuana that day. When asked if there was anything illegal in the car, he responded “yes, you’re going to find it anyway.”
Upon searching the vehicle, Farris discovered a cooler containing two cloth bags containing honey jars. The jars each held individual baggies containing suspected marijuana. $176 in cash was found on Newman’s person. The arrest report states that Newman advised he was selling marijuana and that all the drugs were his.
Newman was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. He was released later that evening and arraigned on Monday. He is due back in court on May 10.
