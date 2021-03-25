With March being Women’s History Month, I am continuing to recognize our Knox County women who have made history doing extraordinary things. This is the 8th year that I have written about our local Knox County women. Many have gone on to break other glass ceilings throughout their lives. Whether it was in politics, sports, science or in teaching, writing and business, these women all accomplished amazing achievements all over Kentucky and the nation. The woman I’m writing about this week, Daphne Goodin, broke two of those glass ceilings in sports when she became the first woman ever chosen to be the coach of the first Title IX Knox Central High School Girls and the first woman to coach basketball in the entire 13th Region.
Last week I wrote about how Daphne Goodin came to be the first girls’ basketball coach at Knox Central under the Title IX Act. During our interview, I asked her if anyone helped her that first year with her coaching; she said she did have an assistant. I then followed up with the question if any of the women on the faculty reacted any differently toward her? She quickly replied, “I don’t remember anyone acting any different toward me! I didn’t have time to notice with my teaching duties, cheerleading responsibilities, and organizing a 40 girl drill team.”
“It was my goal to make sure all girls had the same opportunities as the boys did. It wasn’t just a job; it was a way of life for me. I loved every minute of it and they are still my girls!”
Along with coaching the girls’ team, Daphne had several other school related duties. She taught physical education and health, teaching five classes of 25 or more students each day. She rode the team bus to all away ball games which gave regular kids a chance to attend. She was the official scorer for Coach Cole for nine years. She also worked setting up and organizing the Girls’ State Tournament games.
“I read lots of books and even went to several coaching clinics! Of course, I had listened on the radio to Kentucky play basketball since I was a little girl! I also attended all the boys’ games. I was the only coach in the 13th region who had a player, Kim Mays to be named Miss Kentucky Basketball. I also had a player, Melissa Napier that was selected to play in the Kentucky-Indiana All Star Game.”
“I was not fortunate to have a daughter, but I have hundreds of girls that I love.”
After retirement from teaching and coaching in the Knox County Schools in 1988, Daphne went on to work for the Kentucky Education Association as the area’s Uniserve Director and retired from this position in 2019.
I would like to thank Daphne Goodin for allowing me to interview her for this two part article.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-622-1403 and
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.