In a year quite like no other, Knox County saw its primary election day pushed back five weeks from its original date of May 19.
During the time since the rescheduled primary, many businesses and organizations have begun the process of reopening to the public while the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. During a time that allowed for those seeking office to campaign a little longer, the nation also saw a rise in civil unrest following the deaths of George Floyd and others.
Normally, by bedtime on election day, results are usually announced declaring the winners. This year, however, expanded absentee voting changed everything. Every Kentuckian who was registered to vote could request an absentee ballot from their local county clerk to be sent to them in the mail. Voters had until election day, June 23, to get their ballot postmarked and sent back to the clerk’s office. Clerks must accept the ballots until June 27 and as long as they are postmarked by June 23, they will be counted.
Because of this change, Kentucky will not announce the results of the absentee voting until 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 30. Only then will clear winners be declared in Kentucky’s primary election. For Knox County, that includes races for the democrat nominee for President of the United States, democrat and republican nominees for United States Senate, republican nominee for the United States House of Representatives (District 5), and locally, republican nominee for the State House of Representatives (District 86). With no democrat challengers, the republican nominee for the U.S. House and local State House races will go on to be declared the winner in November.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey fought for two voting locations for Knox County, one at Knox Central High School and the other at Lynn Camp High School. Many counties, including Kentucky’s largest – Jefferson County – were only permitted to have one voting location. Both Knox locations reported a steady stream of voters throughout the day.
Results from Knox Central and Lynn Camp High School voting locations combined (does not include absentee ballots or early courthouse voting):
State Representative 86th District
Tom O’Dell Smith - 838
David Hart - 371
Don Rose - 361
Scotty Reams - 271
U.S. House District 5
Hal Rogers - 1742
Gerald Serano - 126
U.S. Senate KY GOP
Mitch McConnell - 1651
Wesley Morgan - 83
Louis Grider - 25
Naren James - 25
Kenneth Lowndes - 21
Paul Frangedakis - 15
Nicholas Alsager - 5
U.S. Senate KY Democrat
Amy McGrath - 106
Charles Booker - 104
Mike Broihier - 20
Maggie Jo Hillard - 5
Andrew Maynard - 5
John Sharpensteen - 5
Bennie Smith - 5
Mary Ann Tobin - 5
Eric Rothmuller - 3
U.S. President GOP
Donald Trump - 1807
Uncommitted - 60
U.S. President Democrat
Joe Biden - 139
Bernie Sanders - 41
Uncommitted - 37
Elizabeth Warren - 6
Andrew Yang - 6
Michael Bennet - 5
Amy Klobuchar - 5
Pete Buttigieg - 5
Tom Steyer - 1
Deval Patrick - 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.