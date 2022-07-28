Sandi Curd

 By Jeff Ledington

Kentucky Highlands Promise Zone Coordinator Sandi Curd was the guest speaker during Tuesday’s meeting of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. 

Curd began by plugging the upcoming Upper Cumberland Community Foundation Poker Run. Curd serves as a board member for UCCF, an affiliate of Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, in addition to her Promise Zone work. The Poker Run serves as a major fundraiser for UCCF, with funds raised being redistributed to nonprofits in the five-county area. “We need ways for people with charitable ideas to put their money into the community,” she said of the organization’s mission. 

