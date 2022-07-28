Kentucky Highlands Promise Zone Coordinator Sandi Curd was the guest speaker during Tuesday’s meeting of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce.
Curd began by plugging the upcoming Upper Cumberland Community Foundation Poker Run. Curd serves as a board member for UCCF, an affiliate of Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, in addition to her Promise Zone work. The Poker Run serves as a major fundraiser for UCCF, with funds raised being redistributed to nonprofits in the five-county area. “We need ways for people with charitable ideas to put their money into the community,” she said of the organization’s mission.
The Poker Run is scheduled for August 6 and will launch five groups simultaneously from the Knox County Courthouse, Wildcat Harley Davidson, Middlesboro Mall, Whitley County Extension Office, and EKU Manchester; all these sites serving as stops along the route. Curd also took a monument to plug sponsorship opportunities for the event. “If you want to bring your Prius, we will take you,” she said, inviting anyone to participate. Entry for drivers is $20 and $10 for passengers. Food and raffles will be available with winners announced at 5 p.m.
A recent development Curd touted was the addition of two USDA staff members based in Hazard. Their job is to help nonprofits navigate federal funding and grant opportunities. “If they didn’t know how, we didn’t do a good enough job explaining,” Curd stated regarding donations going to out-state-organizations from donors instead of local ones. Additionally, she mentioned that Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has a program for nonprofits that could potentially provide matching funds for grants, a major hurdle many organizations encounter.
Although not available in Knox County, Curd noted a program providing aid to for-profit businesses in Bell, Clay, and Laurel Counties from a foundation related to former coal camps. She encouraged those in attendance to let business owners in these areas know about the program.
