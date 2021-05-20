The Stinking Creek Fire Department was ordered to vacate their fire station within seven days in court last Monday.
An eviction notice dated April 26 states that “due to continued destruction and vandalism of the property we are exercising our rights to eviction. Also, unknown occupants residing in the structure is a direct violation of the terms of the lease.” The notice stated that a forcible detainer would be filed if the property as not vacated by May 3.
On May 4, a forcible detainer complaint was filed in Knox County District Court. The complaint details the lease agreement between the department and the property owner. On November 1, 1988 the department leased the property and accompanying structure at Highway 718 Walker, Kentucky for $0.
The complaint also states that two unknown occupants had been residing in the building and “damaged doors, inside walls, windows broke out of the doors, inside had been vandalized.” A notice of eviction hearing trial was sent out and marked as “served by delivering same personally to the defendant” on May 6.
The trial was set for Monday, May 10 at 9:30 a.m. There a judge ruled that the department had to vacate the building within seven days.
