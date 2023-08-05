NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE
Pursuant to Application Number 861-0543 Amendment 01
In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., LLC, 7692 S. Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, KY, has applied for an Amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 2.5 miles northwest of Permon in Knox and Whitley Counties. The amendment will add 79.5 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 416.5 acres within the revised permit boundary.
The Amendment area is approximately 1.2 miles north of the intersection of Hwy 779 and Hwy 1418 and located 0.02 miles west of Flat Creek and 1.6 miles north of Cotton Creek.
The proposed amendment is located on the Barbourville & Rockholds U.S.G.S. 7-1/2 minute quadrangle maps. The surface area to be disturbed by the amendment is owned by William Wayne Hubbs, Calvin Jones, Brandon Pratt, Gary Lynn & Donna Sue Imman, Carolyn A Mosses, Vicki Partin, Gino Cima, Debbie Lawson, Joyce Lawson, and Venda Hill. The operation will use the contour and auger methods of mining.
The amendment application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement's Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Blvd. Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.
ENDS 8-17-2023
NOTICE
From: Travis A. Rossman, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 209, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906. Telephone: (606) 546-2242.
To: Unknown Heirs and Spouses of Violet Owens, Defendant(s), regarding the lawsuit styled: Elbert Ray Baker vs. Violet Owens, Unknown Spouse of Violet Owens, and Unknown Heirs and Spouses of Violet Owens, Knox Circuit Court Civil Action No. 23-CI-00271 to collect Judgment and Attorney Fees and Costs with accruing interest. The lawsuit may affect your legal rights, if any, to the real estate described in Deed Book 299, Page 712 and Deed Book 309, Page 704 in the records of the Knox County Clerk’s Office, Barbourville, Kentucky.
I, a practicing attorney of the Knox County Bar, was, on the 19th day of July, 2023, appointed Warning Order Attorney by the Clerk of the Knox Circuit Court to inform you that you have been named defendants in the above case. A copy of the Complaint can be seen at the office of the Knox Circuit Court Clerk. The lawsuit identified above, was filed to collect Judgment, Attorney Fees, and costs with accruing interest. My duty as Warning Order Attorney ends with this notification.
If you desire legal representation, you should contact any attorney of your choice. If no answer or response is filed with the Knox Circuit Court and the attorney for the Plaintiff no later than fifty (50) days from July 19, 2023, the Courts may grant the relief requested in the Complaint. The original of any response that you or your attorney wish to file should be directed to the Knox Circuit Court Clerk, P.O. Box 760, Barbourville, KY 40906 and a copy should be sent to the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address is listed at the end of the complaint.
ends 8-10-2023
NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE
Pursuant to Permit Number 807-7018
In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Nally & Hamilton Enterprises, Inc., P.O. Box 157, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004 has applied for a Phase I, II, III Bond Release on Permit No. 807-7018, which was last issued April 6, 2020. The permit covers an area of approximately 38.6 acres of surface area located approximately 1.5 miles north of Chenoa, KY in Bell and Knox Counties.
The permit area is located approximately 2.9 miles southwest from Center Branch’s junction with KY 92, 0.31 miles north of Greasy Creek, and located 0.35 mile west of Wheeler in Knox and Bell Counties.
The bond now in effect for the permit is a surety bond in the amount of $97,500.00 of which 100 % of the original total bond amount of $97,500.00 is to be included in this application for release.
Reclamation work performed included: This permit is a road only permit and coal haulage was completed in the fall of 2011.
Written comments, objection and request for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Reclamation & Enforcement, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 by Saturday, September 16, 2023.
A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM., at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro Kentucky 40965-1229. This hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by Saturday, September 16, 2023.
ENDS 8-17-2023
Notice of Bond Release
Permit #
861-5353
In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II & III Bond Release on Increment No. 1 of permit number 861-5353 which was last issued on 04/15/2019. The application covers an area of approximately 22.93 surface acres located east of Indian Creek and Junction KY 6 and KY 459. It is approximately 7.7 miles southeast of the CSX Railroad at Gray, in Knox County, KY.
The permit area is located east of Indian Creek and Junction KY 6 and KY 459. It is approximately 7.7 miles southeast of the CSX Railroad. The latitude is 36°50'20". The longitude is 83°57'41".
The bonds now in effect are as follows:
Increment One (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $75,000.00 is included in this application for release.
Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed April 2018.
This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 9/2/2023
A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9/6/2023 at 9:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement's Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 9/2/2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.