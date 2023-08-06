Public records are readily available to the public in the appropriate office inside the Knox County Courthouse. For lawsuits, see the Knox County Circuit Clerk's Office (upstairs). For marriage licenses and property transfers, see the Knox County Clerk's Office (downstairs).
Discover bank vs Thelma Trent.
John Valentine vs Rose Valentine.
Tommy Merida vs Andrea Merida.
Deline Meade vs Timothy S. Vaughn.
CDL Training Service vs Consulting INC. vs Artie F. Bourgue.
Baptist Healthcare vs JoeBeth Garrison.
Ruth Sizemore vs James Sizemore.
Superior Roofing, Dennis Bargo vs Jeffery Gray, Teresa Gray.
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs Carmichael A Curtis.
Emily Grace Nicole Jones to William Haedyn Branstutter.
Sheila Kaye Engle to Randy Denver Asher.
Cynthia Ann Parks to Lela Marie Hobbs.
George Fox to Charles Baker.
Sherry Broughton, Teddy Broughton to Andy Broughton, Carol Broughton.
Susan Brown Brewer, Chris Brewer, John Brown Wiley to Michael D. Brown.
Tom Stradley, Jennifer Stradley to Evan Grisell.
Stacey Carnes to Brian Carnes.
James McCrickard, Melissa McCrickard to Rikki Garrett.
280 Cumberland LLC. to Randy Lundy.
Marty Holland, Tammy Hollin to Stanley Blevins, Analicia Blevins.
Frank Dean Merida to Christopher Noel, Toni Lynn Noel.
Paul William Grubb, Elizabeth Merida, Elizabeth Kate Grubb to Frank Dean Merida.
Charlisa G. Stewart, Thomas G. Gambrel, Tommy Gambrel Estate, Ethel R. Testament Trust to Charlisa G. Stewart, Gambrel Family Testament.
Charlisa G. Stewart, Thomas G. Gambrel, Tommy Gambrel Estate, Ethel R. Gambrel Family Trust to Charlisa G. Stewart, Gambrel Family Testament.
Nolan Gatliff to Theresa Darlin Langham.
Patsy Messer to Kimberly Barton.
Eric Gray, Frankie Gray, Cindy Gray, Brittany Adams, Tyler Adams, Kasey Gray to Lenora Gray.
Michael Miracle, Harlan Smith, Tammy Smith, Tolman Smith, Beverly Smith, Cleveland Smith to Johnny C. Parker, Audrey Parker, Audie J. Parker.
Tammac Holdings Corporation to Redhound Rentals LLC.
Tammac Holdings Corporation, Jackie Smallwood Estate, Paul Baker to Tammac Holdings Corporation.
Lynn Wilson to Harold C. Jones, Wanda C. Jones.
Sean D. Walters, Sierra D. Walters to Benjamin Duncan, Rebecca Duncan.
Paul Baker, Belinda Baker, William Tal Jones, Lori Jones to Hunter Allen Rene Jarvis.
Paul Baker, Belinda Baker, William Tal Jones, Lori Jones to Materie Lynn Collins.
Durinda Amador, Christopher Amador, Patrick Logan to Kendra Mills.
Joshua L. Washington, Valeria L. Washington to JV Home Investors Ky LLC.
Tara Leigh Morgan, Kevin Morgan, Tanya Michelle Sawyers, Richard Sawyers to Daphne Goodin.
John Sizemore to Joel L. Sizemore.
The Estate of Henry Goforth, Myra A. Goforth to Kevin Ray Payne, Michelle Payne.
Bennie Johnson to Billy Johnson.
