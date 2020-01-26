Kentucky is not California, but the Bluegrass is also no stranger to earthquakes. 218 quakes could be felt in the state over the last year, although the vast majority occur in Western Kentucky along the New Madrid Seismic Zone. Though New Madrid has been fairly quiet for a while now it was home to three 7.5 or higher quakes between 1811 and 1812. Scientist estimate a 25% to 40% chance of a major earthquake in the area in the next 50 years.
The strongest modern quake in Kentucky occurred in 1980 when a 5.2 tremor hit Maysville, 60 miles northeast of Lexington. Quakes in Eastern Kentucky are rarer than out west, but are certainly not unfamiliar. The Wabash Valley Seismic Zone lies northwest of Louisville while the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone follows the Appalachian Mountains into Virginia, just touching into Kentucky.
While most earthquakes in Kentucky are small, the possibility for a major quake looms. Many older brick buildings such as those in downtown Barbourville are especially vulnerable to damage from powerful tremors. Although major quakes are more dangerous, even minor ones like Monday’s can be hazardous.
What should you do? Big or small there are a number of safety precautions to take during an earthquake.
Take cover. The most basic thing to do is to get under something sturdy. Schools teach to hunker under a desk. Ideally hop under something strong and cover your head and neck. Avoid doorways and flimsy tables if possible.
Pull over. If driving the best practice is to stop and put your vehicle in park, using the parking brake as well.
Avoid the outside of buildings. In fact, don’t run outside if you don’t have to. The “triangle of life” is a survival method often spread on social media claiming staying close to an outside wall will provide a degree of safety. No reputable organization supports this theory. The closer you are to a building, the more likely something could fall on you.
If you are outside, don’t panic. Avoid buildings and other things that could fall, especially if in the mountains where rocks may fall. Watch out for power lines and be alert for broken water lines. The more open the area around you, the better.
After the shaking, be alert. Fallen power lines, broken gas lines, and fallen debris can be major hazards. Fire is an especially common occurrence after an earthquake. If you smell gas, leave your home immediately. If away from home, check with local authorities for the all clear to return and monitor local news and agencies for information. Also, be mindful of aftershocks; they occur more often after major quakes and can happen moments or months later.
More information on earthquake safety and preparedness I available at ready.gov and redcross.org.
Jeff Ledington is a certified FEMA External Affairs Specialist and holds a Congressional Award and President’s Volunteer Service Council Award for efforts in disaster preparedness and recovery. He has developed disaster preparedness courses for state level emergency managers and given presentations to hundreds of school age kids.
