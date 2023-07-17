Advocate Memories column

At one time or another all of us, I believe, hear the call to solitude. It can beckon us at any moment, under any circumstance.

How do we find solitude? Why is it important to our lives? I find that having a quiet mind unravels my many thoughts, but it takes effort. Some studies say that true silence is the rest of the mind, and it is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment.

