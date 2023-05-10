Kenneth Ramsey is no stranger to Knox County. The Artemus native, along with his wife, the late Sarah Katherine Ramsey, also an Artemus native, made their mark on not only Knox County but the world.
The Ramseys have a pioneering entrepreneurial spirit that has seen much growth for everything they’ve touched. From real estate to cellular phones with Ramcell to horse racing, the pair of Kenneth and Sarah have made a name for themselves globally.
The Ramseys sold their cellular telephone network in 1994, valued at $39 million at the time, and bought Almahurst Farm in Fayette County, later renaming it to Ramsey Farm in 1995.
Sarah Ramsey, a former teacher, and graduate of Union College, suffered a stroke in 2007 that left her wheelchair-bound and with some difficulty speaking. She passed away in May 2022. Sarah and Kenneth invested in the future of Knox County by helping fund the creation of the nursing program at Union by assisting the college in purchasing the old Knox County Hospital building and remodeling it to become the Kenneth L. and Sarah K. Ramsey Center for Health and Natural Sciences building.
Kenneth Ramsey remains a senior trustee on the board at Union College.
When asked what piqued his interest in horses, Ramsey said in an exclusive interview with The Mountain Advocate on Tuesday that at the age of six, his aunt took him to Churchill Downs in Louisville which began a life-long love of horses. Later in life, he claimed his first horse, Red Redeemer, for $1,500. The horse, Ramsey said, was found to be blind in one eye among other issues that made the buy a bust.
Not detoured by the problems plaguing Red Redeemer, Ramsey and his wife continued to invest in horse racing, owning as many as over 700 racehorses until recent years when they made the decision to cut back and focus on champion athletes. “We are going for quality, not quantity now,” said Ramsey. Currently, Ramsey Farms owns 58 racehorses, and Ramsey said he has purchased more recently.
The Ramseys have been the leading owner at Churchill Downs 33 times, winning more races in Kentucky than any other owner in history, amassing over $98 million in earnings, according to horseracing statistics website equibase.com.
Two of Ramsey’s horses made the news in an unfortunate way last week leading up to the 149th Kentucky Derby. Horses “Parents Pride” and “Chasing Artie” both collapsed on the track mysteriously. While blood tests haven’t revealed an obvious cause of death, Ramsey said he is awaiting complete autopsy reports as well as investigating the feed. Four-year-old Parents Pride died Saturday, April 29 after the eighth race, and five-year-old Chasing Artie died following the eighth race on Tuesday, May 2. Ramsey said neither of the horses were insured but stated that he figures Parents Pride to be valued at about $250-300,000.
Due to the mysterty surrounding the deaths, Ramsey’s trainer, Saffie Joseph Jr., was banned from the Kentucky Derby and another horse trained by Joseph, Lord Miles, was pulled from the Derby on Thursday. Lord Miles is owned by Vegso Racing Stable of Ocala, Fl.
Joseph is an accomplished trainer, having amassed a career earnings of over $35 million since 2011.
Ramsey stressed that the industry takes giant strides to ensure horses coming to the tracks are fit and go through examinations pre-race and post-race. “I mean, they’ve really, really tightened up everything,” he said, adding the unusual circumstances are mysterious compared to more common injuries that threaten the life of a racehorse such as a broken leg.
Ramsey hopes to have answers soon about the deaths of his two horses and hopes to get back to business as usual. “I hope to get to the bottom of it and maybe find the common denominator,” Ramsey said. “I don’t know how it’s going to play out, but I just hate to see it give a bad name to the industry… people don’t want to see horses die. They’re very beautiful animals. If something goes wrong, we call the veterinarian to take care of them. I’m an animal lover. I treat all the animals well.”
“I’ve lost two good horses,” Ramsey said, “I’ve suffered more than a lot of them, my losing two good horses and having my other horses not able to run until the mystery is cleared up, or at least resolved in some manner.”
Having acquired some premium thoroughbreds in recent weeks, Ramsey aims to add a Derby win to his record. With seven horses running in six Kentucky Derby’s over the years, Ramsey has yet to clinch the coveted title, only coming in as close as eighth place.
Now 87, Ramsey reflects on a life well-lived and the many adventures and blessings he has incurred over time.
“There’s few people from a little place like Artemus who’ve had high tea with the Queen of England, but I can say that,” said Ramsey while speaking of his “bucket list” adventures. Of all the many items on his list, which included going to Mardi Gras, the Super Bowl, and Indianapolis 500, he and his wife were able to accomplish most of them before her passing. Last year, he was able to mark off the list going to Egypt to see the pyramids.
Ramsey’s last bucket list checkbox is winning the Kentucky Derby. “I’ve got some prospects to get the job done, if they turn out to be good enough,” Ramsey said, speaking of his most recent equine acquisitions. “I’ve bought a few privately and I’ve claimed a few horses… the dream still exists.”
