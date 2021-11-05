During its October meeting, the Knox County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of a new vehicle for the 911 office as well as new hires for the office, and new hires for the Knox County Detention Center.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell went over an extensive list announcing upcoming events before the meeting was called to order. He noted that Prayer on the Square would be meeting in the Knox District Courtroom on Monday, November 1 at 7 p.m., with the Knox Association of Baptists will be guiding the meeting.
Mitchell reiterated trick-or-treat hours for both the county and City of Barbourville. County trick-or-treat hours will be Saturday, October 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the City hosting its Fright Night downtown and trick-or-treating on Sunday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mitchell said Red Cross needed volunteers from Knox County to help people experiencing losses. Red Cross assists with lodging, clothing, health, hygiene and other aides. Anyone interested in helping Red Cross in Knox County should call the Judge-Executive’s office at 546-6192 and speak with Maria Swafford, who will be coordinating training.
A Veterans Day Recognition service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10. The courthouse will be closed on Thursday, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
United States Senator Rand Paul will be in town Wednesday, November 10 at 12 p.m. at the Knox County Courthouse in the Circuit Courtroom upstairs. The event will be open to the public.
Mitchell also announced Knox County had been awarded a Homeland Security grant of $34,500 for an emergency generator for the emergency center. Mitchell noted the importance of having the generator due to Wednesday’s extended power outage that affected parts of downtown Barbourville.
In approved actions, the court voted to approve the County Attorney’s delinquent tax report of $71,859.95, as well as the County Clerk’s report of $380,970.00 in fees.
New hires were approved for both the 911 center and the Detention Center. New to the 911 center are John Lawson (part-time), Sean Shelby (full-time) and Eric Bryant (full-time). New to the Detention Center are Matthew Morgan (part-time) and Autumn North (full-time).
The purchase of a new vehicle for the 911 center in the amount of $25,749 from Legacy Chevrolet was approved. Mitchell noted the amount was below the bid goal of $30,000, and the purchase would be replacing an existing vehicle.
The fiscal court voted to approve the appointment of two new members to the Library Board of Directors. Approved members are James Sproul and Michael Deaton, both of whom will serve four-year terms.
Also approved was a motion to accept Osram Way onto the county road system. The stretch of road is about 120 feet, according to Mitchell, and will connect to Hwy. 3041 off the bypass in west Knox County.
The November meeting is scheduled a week early to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 17 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
