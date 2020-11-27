When it comes to taking the vaccine for COVID-19, readers of The Mountain Advocate seem to be split when asked a simple “yes” or “no” if they would take it.
As of press time, 228 respondents cast their vote through a poll online. Of those, 119 said they will not take a vaccine while 109 said they will.
A few readers on Facebook page commented as to why they couldn’t take the treatment. While many just said “nope,” some comments indicated concerns such as “Not enough research” or “I’m not even happy about the flu shot.” One reader shared concerns that she couldn’t take the vaccine due to her immune system.
The vaccines have shown to be 95% effective and safe to older people, according to Pfizer and Moderna, two of the top three labs developing vaccines for the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a leading expert and one of President Trump’s original Coronavirus Task Force members, said the results are better than he anticipated. “I’d like to say I would have predicted it, but I would not have,” said Fauci in a statement to statnews.com
Pfizer says 43,661 people participated in its Phase 3 clinical trial of BNT162b2, the vaccine it has developed to fight the virus. By November 8, 41,135 of the participants had received a second dose of the vaccine.
The results of the vaccine have been highly encouraging, prompting the companies to apply for Emergency Use Authorization with the Food and Drug Administration. To many, the vaccines appear rushed. While the COVID-19 vaccine has been created rather quickly in comparison with vaccines for other diseases, scientists were able to build upon research done on earlier forms of the virus such as SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) to develop the vaccines for COVID-19, or SARS-COV-2, its scientific name. COVID-19 simply stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019.
Many experts expect the vaccine to be ready for distribution before the end of the year. The Centers for Disease Control has recommended the following groups receive the vaccine first:
Healthcare personnel
Workers in essential and critical industries
People at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions
People 65 years and older
The vaccine itself will not cost Americans anything out-of-pocket. U.S. taxpayer dollars have been spent to secure millions of doses of the vaccines. The CDC has been working with local governments as well as pharmacies to develop a wide-reaching distribution plan. According to the CDC website, the “CDC is working with pharmacies to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination services for residents in long-term care settings, including skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities where most individuals are over 65 years of age.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.