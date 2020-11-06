A Gray man who was indicted on two charges on October 23 has been arrested. The man refused to go peacefully and picked up more charges during the execution of warrants for his arrest.
Michael Milwee, 55, was indicted for failure to comply with the sex offender registry after he failed to report an address change to the Kentucky State Police sex Offender Registry. He was also indicted for possession of a handgun as a convicted felon.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies executed multiple warrants for Milwee’s arrest around 7:15 p.m. last Friday. During the stop, Milwee refused to exit the vehicle he was in. Police eventually forced him out. Milwee continually cursed at deputies and reportedly stated “when these cuffs come off I’m whooping your ass.”
Another man, Dakota Milwee, was arrested during the incident for menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. He is said to have begun cursing at deputies and refused to stay back when ordered to. His body language was noted as being threatening to deputies. He was released on a $2,500 surety bond later that night.
Michael Milwee faces new charges of resisting arrest, menacing, and third-degree terroristic threatening. He is held without bond and will appear in court on November 17.
