The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a reckless driver heading toward Bell County Saturday afternoon.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly was driving at high speed while cutting in and out of traffic and nearly wrecked on multiple occasions. Deputies caught up to the 2005 Ford Explorer just across the Bell County line on US 25E. The arrest citation from the incident notes that deputies observed the SUV swerving from lane-to-lane at high speeds.
A traffic stop was conducted with deputies noting a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. The driver, 41-year-old James Roger Noe, was removed from the vehicle and given field sobriety tests. Some tests however were unable to be performed due to the state Noe was reportedly in. He was placed under arrest and an investigation was commenced.
A K-9 unit from the Middlesboro Police Department arrived to assist and immediately made a hit on the car. A search yielded three grams of suspected methamphetamine., six synthetic Xanax tablets deputies believe were laced with fentanyl, and various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Noe is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree and trafficking in synthetic drugs. He was also hit with driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of press time he remains held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond and was arraigned on Monday. He is due back in court on December 7.
