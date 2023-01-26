At the cost of frustration to many locals in the Girdler community, the post office there has been mostly closed to the public as of late as the building that housed the office and post office boxes fell into decay.
In an effort to accommodate box holders and other customers, a mobile office akin to a food truck was set up in the parking lot next to the existing facility. A permanent replacement for the Girdler location was said to be in the works, but as of January 2023, no noticeable progress has been made and locals are voicing their frustration.
According to a local businessperson that wishes to remain unnamed, who relies on the post office for both personal and work needs, their frustration is mostly aimed at the lack of availability, stating that when someone is at the mobile facility, they are only there for a short window of time, usually beginning around 10 a.m. for only a few hours, not leaving time for many to check their mailbox, boxes that renters pay fees to rent.
Earlier in 2022, the Mountain Advocate filed a Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) with the U.S.P.S. requesting:
Seeking any information on remodeling or the closure of the Girdler, Ky Post Office zip-
40943. Any correspondence and other docs regarding work going on there, a time frame for completion, and reasons for delay. Office has been closed for some time with a small trailer acting as a substitute. Many locals have had to relocate services to larger office further away.
(Date Range for Record Search: From 01/01/2019 To 06/24/2022)
Multiple responses were sent by U.S.P.S. following the filing of the request. The last correspondence was on November 16 in an email stating the status of the request was updated to “Closed.”
Prior correspondence on November 1 included a PDF of eight pages of email correspondence from September 22, 2021 forward through February 8, 2022. All information aside from names, titles, dates and subject lines in the emails were completely redacted.
As part of our ongoing efforts to serve as an advocate and watchdog for the community, The Mountain Advocate is seeking input from residents and officials affected by the lack of service through the Girdler, Ky. post office. Any comments should be directed to editor@mountainadvocate.com, or call 606-546-9229. Mailed letters should be sent to The Mountain Advocate, Attn: Charles Myrick, 214 Knox Street, Barbourville, Ky. 40906.
It is advised that you use the Barbourville (40906) post office if mailing your correspondence, or hand-deliver your letter to ensure it is received.
