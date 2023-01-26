Redacted material

At the cost of frustration to many locals in the Girdler community, the post office there has been mostly closed to the public as of late as the building that housed the office and post office boxes fell into decay.

In an effort to accommodate box holders and other customers, a mobile office akin to a food truck was set up in the parking lot next to the existing facility. A permanent replacement for the Girdler location was said to be in the works, but as of January 2023, no noticeable progress has been made and locals are voicing their frustration.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

