Redemption Recovery

Nowadays, people are constantly looking for options when dealing with alcohol and/or drug abuse because it’s prevalent in our area.  It’s often said that when you are at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on!  The question is… “Exactly how long can one just hang on?”  Because of health and safety issues, a person can’t live that life long in the world we live in today.

There is, in fact, a better option available for those who are suffering from alcoholism and/or drug abuse.  East Barbourville Baptist Church offers a Faith Based Recovery Ministry called Redemption Recovery every Friday from 12:30 to 2:30.

Recommended for you