Nowadays, people are constantly looking for options when dealing with alcohol and/or drug abuse because it’s prevalent in our area. It’s often said that when you are at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on! The question is… “Exactly how long can one just hang on?” Because of health and safety issues, a person can’t live that life long in the world we live in today.
There is, in fact, a better option available for those who are suffering from alcoholism and/or drug abuse. East Barbourville Baptist Church offers a Faith Based Recovery Ministry called Redemption Recovery every Friday from 12:30 to 2:30.
Each meeting includes a free lunch, followed by fellowship, and concludes with a lesson or testimony. The leadership team consists of Pastor Dr. Joshua K. Smith, several recovered addicts from within the church, a licensed counselor who is a member of the church, as well as other church members who have experience working with family members who are struggling with active addictions.
Pastor Smith noted, “A few weeks ago, we had forty in attendance. This ministry allows us the opportunity to tear down barriers and build bridges between the community and the church. It shows the community that we believe in second chances and we are not judgemental. We help them to find their way to Christ and sobriety.”
Redemption Recovery is open to anyone who wants to come on their own for help. It is also court appointed for drug requirements. If you know of someone who would benefit from this program, please feel free to direct them to East Barbourville Baptist Church on 279 Old 25E. They will receive a warm welcome and begin their own journey to recovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.