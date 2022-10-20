There doesn’t seem to be an adequate way in which to memorialize Lieutenant Gary Hutton. He began his service with the West Knox Fire Department in 1983. Over his 29 years of service, Hutton held multiple positions and acquired many more brothers and sisters at the station. “He is most remembered for his ability to cut up and make people laugh,” stated auxiliary member, Stephanie Gray. His daughter Katie added, “Oh he was sarcastic and quick witted. He was always ahead of the game for sure!”
However, there was another unforgettable side to Hutton. Lieutenant Chris Johnson remarked, “He would literally give you the shirt off of his back. I recently broke my foot. Gary gave me his own boot to wear. I wore that boot to his funeral.”
For many years, Hutton actively fought fires. As he became unable to do so, he dispatched, helped pump water into the trucks, and changed oxygen bottles for other firefighters. It wasn’t just volunteer work for him. Hutton took firefighting as a serious ambition. In fact, he voted “no” two times when his son tried to join. Brian Hutton explained, “He didn’t think my mind was ready to experience what I would come in contact with.” However, on the third try, Hutton said his father voted “yes”. From that time on, Hutton would tell his son many times that he was proud of him, especially when his son received the same rank of lieutenant.
Hutton fell sick a few years ago. He began to have seizures. The sirens and lights prevented him from being able to drive a fire truck. Therefore, his brother-in-law, Lieutenant Ray Hollinsworth would pick Hutton up on the way to the fire department when there was a call. Hollinsworth and Hutton were like ‘two peas in a pod.’
When Hollinsworth passed away four years ago, Hutton’s co-workers noticed his downcast demeanor. Therefore, they decided to move him to an apartment above the fire department and installed a chair lift so he could get upstairs and down. Whenever there was a call, Hutton would open up the station, turn on the truck, and be in the passenger seat ready to go by the time the others arrived.
At his passing, memorial wreaths were placed at each West Knox Fire Department. He received his final call at the station. Firefighters, first responders, community members, and family all joined together to remember a life well lived. His burial concluded with a performance of ‘Taps’ and a ringing of the final bell.
Those who knew Hutton all agree, He was a true friend who could never be forgotten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.