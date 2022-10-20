There doesn’t seem to be an adequate way in which to memorialize Lieutenant Gary Hutton. He began his service with the West Knox Fire Department in 1983. Over his 29 years of service, Hutton held multiple positions and acquired many more brothers and sisters at the station.  “He is most remembered for his ability to cut up and make people laugh,” stated auxiliary member, Stephanie Gray.  His daughter Katie added, “Oh he was sarcastic and quick witted.  He was always ahead of the game for sure!”

However, there was another unforgettable side to Hutton.  Lieutenant Chris Johnson remarked, “He would literally give you the shirt off of his back.  I recently broke my foot. Gary gave me his own boot to wear.  I wore that boot to his funeral.”

