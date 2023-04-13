“We came into this session with a renewed commitment to passing good, longterm public policy that benefits the people of Kentucky” is how Tom O’Dell Smith, State Representative for the 86th District that includes Knox and part of Laurel Counties described the 2023 session of Kentucky’s General Assembly that recently ended.
The Kentucky legislature tackled several high-profile topics, some highly divisive and political, during this year’s session. Among them, making the most headlines nationally was Senate Bill 150, a bill aimed at protecting Kentucky’s children.
People took note of the bill, labeling it Kentucky’s “anti-Trans” bill, referring to some of the core ideas behind the law.
In an exclusive interview Monday with The Mountain Advocate, Smith noted, “Kentucky’s values teach us to care for one another and have compassion for one another. However, we must also be prepared to fight to protect our most vulnerable and our children should be able to enjoy their childhood.”
The bill, which did pass both Kentucky’s House and Senate and, while vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear, was pushed through by votes to override Beshear’s veto. The bill passed largely along party lines with exclusive sponsorship by Republicans.
In summary, the final version of SB 150 bans gender-affirming care, specifically irreversible hormone therapies and surgeries like hysterectomies and castration, to anyone under age 18. The measure does include language that allows the healthcare provider to conduct services to assist a patient in detransitioning from a drug or hormone.
The bill also requires school districts to notify parents of health and mental health services offered in schools related to human sexuality, contraceptives, and family planning.
“The ultimate goal was to prevent children under the age of 18 from changing their sex, their hormones, what they were born as by an operation or through hormones.”
“We just felt like as a majority of the legislators that a child shouldn’t be changed when they don’t realize they’re being changed,” Smith said. “We’ve heard a lot of testimony from kids who had been changed and they were begging us to fix it, because now they’re having to live with shots everyday, having to live with medication everyday, and if they had the choice at the time, they wouldn’t have chosen that.”
“It’s more of the child’s rights than parents... we felt like we needed to have some kind of barrier in there to stop it. If they want to do it, there’s processes to do it but they would go through psychological reviews,” Smith said.
“We’re trying to stop what is a trend, and bring it to seriousness,” he added. “It’s changing a person, and we feel like that person should make that decision for their own life after they’re 18.”
SB 150 also prohibits the Kentucky Department of Education from recommending policies that keep confidential information from a parent, and also restricts KDE from mandating that teachers use pronouns for students that differ from their biological sex. “They can use their name, but they can’t go away from their birth certificate.”
“It’s actually a teacher’s protection,” Smith said.
The bill also prevents instruction that includes the study of gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation at any grade level. “If instruction includes human sexuality, any parent with a child in sixth grade or above must receive at least a two-week notice if such instruction occurs,” Smith added.
The bill also requires local school boards to develop privacy policies regarding the use of restrooms and locker rooms by a person of the opposite biological sex.
Knox County family physician Dr. Thomas Ashburn appeared in Frankfort where he testified in support of the bill. Smith added, “I appreciate Dr. Ashburn for taking time to come testify before the committee to help promote its passage.”
This story is part of a series with Rep. Smith regarding laws passed during the 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly.
