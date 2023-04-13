Kentucky State Capitol Building

“We came into this session with a renewed commitment to passing good, longterm public policy that benefits the people of Kentucky” is how Tom O’Dell Smith, State Representative for the 86th District that includes Knox and part of Laurel Counties described the 2023 session of Kentucky’s General Assembly that recently ended.

The Kentucky legislature tackled several high-profile topics, some highly divisive and political, during this year’s session. Among them, making the most headlines nationally was Senate Bill 150, a bill aimed at protecting Kentucky’s children.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

