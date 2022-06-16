The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy released its 2021 report on Monday. For the second straight year, the state saw a record number of overdose deaths.
2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021. It’s the first time the grim number has ever passed 2,000 and was a 14.5% increase over the previous record of 1,964 set in 2020. 2021 was the third consecutive year of rising overdose deaths; deaths have risen in seven of the last eight years.
Seventeen people died from overdoses in Knox County in 2021, an age-adjusted mortality rate of 61 people per 100,000. The number is a 54% increase of Knox’s 11 deaths last year. Laurel County saw 16 deaths but a mortality rate less than half of Knox County due to the population difference. Likewise, Clay County also saw 16 deaths but a higher mortality rate. Whitley County also had 16 deaths while 15 Bell Countians died from fatal overdoses. The state overdose mortality rate was 52.9.
State-wide, Fentanyl was present in 72.8% of fatal overdoses while methamphetamine appeared in 47.8%. The percent of overdoses involving Fentanyl increased by 16%. Overall, 90% of overdose deaths involved some type of opioid. “The diversion and abuse of prescription drugs, heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl have contributed to an alarming, sustained increase in overdose deaths. With the exception of an isolated reduction in 2018, the annual number of overdose deaths has grown year after year among Kentucky residents,” reads the report.
The growth of Fentanyl is one factor the report names as a significant contributor to the increase in deaths. Fentanyl was found in 70% of opioid-involved overdoses nationwide, with the availability of methamphetamine making the problem worse. “There has been an increase in illicit fentanyl and its analogs within the drug supply,” the report states.
The Covid-19 pandemic was also listed as a significant factor. Covid was seen as the leading factor for the major increase in deaths by 49% from 2019 to 2020. “COVID-19 caused interruptions to people’s daily lives bringing about greater isolation, economic concerns and increased anxiety about the future, public health, sickness, and the ability to meet one’s basic needs. All of these are detrimental to those struggling with addiction or in recovery,” the report says of the pandemic.
The ODCP annual report also lists a number of resources for those struggling with addiction.
The KY Help Call Center, created in 2017 through a partnership with Operation UNITE, remains available to those with a substance use disorder, or their friends or family members, as a quick resource for information on treatment options and open slots among treatment providers. Individuals may call 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357) to speak one-on-one with a specialist who will connect them with treatment as quickly as possible. The Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center (KIPRC) at the University of Kentucky College of Public Health manages a vital website, www.findhelpnowky.org, for Kentucky health care providers, court officials, families and individuals seeking options for substance abuse treatment and recovery. It offers real-time information about available space in treatment programs, and guides users to the right type of treatment for their needs. The site provides a search engine for drug treatment, helping users locate treatment providers based on location, facility type, and category of treatment needed. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Angel Initiative is a proactive program designed to help people battle addiction. Anyone suffering from a substance use disorder can visit one of KSP’s 16 posts located throughout the commonwealth to be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program. The Angel Initiative is completely voluntary, and individuals will not be arrested or charged with any violations if they agree to participate in treatment. For more information about the Angel Initiative, visit the KSP website.
