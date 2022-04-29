A Knox County man was arrested on April 23 after reports of reckless driving in the vicinity of several children.
Kentucky State Trooper Sidney Wagner responded to a call referencing a car “driving reckless through the neighborhood almost striking several children,” on Dogwood Trace shortly before 9:00 p.m.
Wagner made contact with, 53-year-old Gary Giles, in the parked vehicle and reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol. Giles reportedly stated that he was a passenger in the vehicle. His arrest citation notes that he had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Dispatch later confirmed that Giles had three active warrants for his arrest.
A search of Giles yielded a wadded-up piece of tissue containing suspected meth. After being placed in restraints, he reportedly began cursing and tried to retrieve the suspected drugs from the hood of the car. He was said to be disorderly while in transit to the Knox County Detention Center.
Giles was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance first-degree, menacing, resisting arrest, failure to appear, and non-payment of fines. He remains held as of press time on a $5,000 bond plus previous money owed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.