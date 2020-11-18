Johnathan Hall- Sentenced to one year to serve with full time already served. Motion for probation revocation withdrawn.
Justin Honeycutt- Released to drug court in place of probation revocation.
John Burnette- Pleaded guilty to first degree possession of a controlled substance. Bond modified to $10,000 third-party surety and ordered to report to drug court. Formal sentencing December 14.
Stacy Evans- Pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance first degree and DUI first offense. Formal sentencing January 11.
Rosemarie Davis- Pleaded guilty two first degree possession of a controlled substance on two cases. Formal sentencing December 14.
Theresa Crawford- Pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance first degree. Sentencing December 14.
Vickie Rose- Pleaded Guilty to first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two grams or more. Sentencing December 14.
Vicky Wagers- Pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance first degree. Sentencing December 14.
Mercedes Jackson- $5,000 bench warrant.
Savannah Davis- $10,000 bench warrant.
Daniel Warren- Pleaded guilty to first degree trafficking in a controlled substance on two cases and DUI. Sentencing December 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.