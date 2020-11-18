gavel

Johnathan Hall- Sentenced to one year to serve with full time already served. Motion for probation revocation withdrawn.

 Justin Honeycutt- Released to drug court in place of probation revocation.

 John Burnette- Pleaded guilty to first degree possession of a controlled substance. Bond modified to $10,000 third-party surety and ordered to report to drug court. Formal sentencing December 14.

 Stacy Evans- Pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance first degree and DUI first offense. Formal sentencing January 11.

 Rosemarie Davis- Pleaded guilty two first degree possession of a controlled substance on two cases. Formal sentencing December 14.

 Theresa Crawford- Pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance first degree. Sentencing December 14.

 Vickie Rose- Pleaded Guilty to first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two grams or more. Sentencing December 14.

 Vicky Wagers- Pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance first degree. Sentencing December 14.

 Mercedes Jackson- $5,000 bench warrant.

 Savannah Davis- $10,000 bench warrant.

 Daniel Warren- Pleaded guilty to first degree trafficking in a controlled substance on two cases and DUI. Sentencing December 14.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you