The Corbin Police Department arrested a Corbin man on June 4 after receiving a call regarding a male and female screaming in the parking lot of the Trademart Shopping Center. The caller advised that a male, Kevin Faulkner, 46, stepped out of a gray Dodge Caliber, dropping a glass crack pipe in the parking lot before taking off on foot. The female driver of the vehicle was said to have chased after him before catching up to him, when he got into the car. The caller was able to give officers the license plate number of the vehicle after watching it leave the parking lot, heading toward Master Street. Afterwards, an officer located the car turning onto Hamblin Avenue from Master Street and was able to stop the vehicle on Moore Hill. Upon making contact with the female driver, she was only able to produce her registration receipt and operator’s license, however, was unable to produce a valid proof of insurance. The officer asked if the two had been fighting and they advised that they had got into a verbal argument, however, claiming it hadn’t escalated beyond that. The officer asked about the pipe but the two denied having any pipe or drugs. Afterwards, the officer asked for consent to search the vehicle but was denied. Eventually, a K-9 officer came on the scene and ran his dog, who hit on the drivers side door, prompting a search of the vehicle. On the passenger side floor board, where Faulkner was sitting was a green zip bag with three zip lock bags containing a crystal like substance believed to be meth (2.27 grams), two hypodermic needles,and a glass pipe containing residue. Also under Faulkner’s seat was another glass pipe containing residue. After the findings, Faulkner was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Faulkner was transported and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is held on a 180-day bond.
Report of screaming leads to drug charges
Larry Spicer
Reporter
