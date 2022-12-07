As the Commonwealth of Kentucky deals with a trickling process to eliminate state income tax over the course of a decade, one caveat in making such a change is that tax dollars must come from other sources. One such source is a new sales tax on certain utilities such as water, electricity, coal, and natural gas.
Making its round on social media while potentially frightening people with misinformation, posts concerning the new tax are labeling it as underhanded and ill-informed.
In a statement on his personal Facebook page, Kentucky House Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade said, in part “Let me be clear, there is no tax on the utilities you use in your primary residence, so your home utility bill will not increase because of this. If you have multiple meters at your primary residence like barns or outbuildings, they are exempt as well. The change only impacts those who have multiple residential properties and have the utilities in their name.”
The Kentucky Revised States (KRS) 139.470 section 7, states: “Gross receipts from the sale of sewer services, water, and fuel to Kentucky residents for use in heating, water heating, cooking, lighting, and other residential uses. As used in this subsection, “fuel” shall include but not be limited to natural gas, electricity, fuel oil, bottled gas, coal, coke, and wood.”
Knox County’s State Representative for the 86th District, Tom O’Dell Smith, says the tax is to help make up for the lowering state income tax, which is set to decrease by half a percent each year for 10 years. Currently, the rate sits at 5%, already down from 6%, and in January, Smith says legislators will vote to go to four and a half percent.
“All of your personal dwelling, which is your household, is exempt from the tax,” Smith said, adding that renters who have electricity in their name can claim the tax exemption also.
“If you own several houses, you can only take the exemption for your primary residence, but the rest you’ll have to pay” the six percent tax, Smith said.
“We’re trying to find areas to put consumption on instead of putting a blanket on all services as we try to work toward a zero-income tax,” he said, adding, “we’re trying to find areas to put the fairest consumption on, and not on food, drugs or anything that has a more direct impact on our people.”
The tax is set to take effect on January 1, 2023. Some utility companies have begun notifying their customers of the new change if it is applicable to the customer. For those wanting to file the exemption, you can find a downloadable from mountainadvocate.com, to be given to the utility company.
“I understand it is a bit of aggravation to submit your info, but the end result is to help you keep more money in your pocket. All of this is being done to continue down the path to eliminating the income tax in a few years. We’ll see the first step in making that reality in January, when the individual income tax will go to 4.5% and Kentuckians will get to keep an estimated $600-$650 million of the money they work to earn.
“That’s a long way around to say, nothing changes for those who own a single home, or rent, except submitting your basic information to the utility companies in order to verify your primary residence,” Meade said in his Facebook post.
“My goal is to eliminate state income tax to attract more companies into our area and state, and to eliminate the year car tax that I think is unfair,” Smith commented to The Mountain Advocate.
If you are unsure about your standing with regard to this new tax, reach out to your local utility companies to make sure if you should file an exemption or not.
To reiterate, the new tax is not intended for a primary, personal dwelling or domicile. Rather, it’s intended for multiple properties (accounts). As Meade said, “This change to the tax was included in the bill because someone who owns multiple properties and have the utilities in their name, is technically supposed to be considered a commercial account. Commercial accounts were already taxed, so this is a clean-up to close a loophole and ensure the tax is being collected appropriately and that everyone pays their fair share. There are also a lot of properties owned by people from out of state, especially in communities that border our surrounding states. These residential property owners may own multiple properties, but they claim primary residence and don’t pay a tax on the utilities they use. Why should Kentuckians pay more taxes while folks from out of state take advantage of a loophole? We are trying to shift some tax burden away from our citizens and have it paid by those outside the state.”
