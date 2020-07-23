Two Saturdays ago, I spent a few hours riding along with 20 plus year law enforcement veteran Carl Frith. Although it was by all accounts a “quiet” Saturday, there was still plenty going on.
Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department must cover a lot of territory while on the job. Calls on separate ends of the county can take over half an hour or longer to move between. Deputy Elijah Broughton estimates he drives 4500 miles per month just answering calls; on a busy day he may have to fill up his cruiser multiple times.
The night began with an uncommon occurrence, a man turning himself in. Michael Taylor was a suspect in a burglary at Binanza in Corbin. Taylor called and turned himself in saying “it weighed on me all night.” He and Frith arrived at the sheriff’s office right on time for my 5 p.m. ride along to begin. Frith took a statement and typed up a citation for Taylor before we headed off to the Knox County Detention Center. Taylor was released later that night with a third degree burglary charge and a third degree criminal mischief charge, a juvenile was also arrested and another suspect is being investigated in the burglary.
We were later joined back at the office by Broughton. Both deputies remarked that the evening had been unusually slow and that it was best to enjoy the down time. Broughton stated that “some shifts have down time, others are non-stop.” Frith estimated around 40% of the job is doing paperwork.” Both agreed domestic disturbances and thefts are the most common calls.
After some time Broughton and Frith got a hold of a man via phone call regarding a stolen camper Broughton was investigating. Russell Toothman was arrested for receiving stolen over $10,000 on July 14 as a result of Broughton’s investigation.
The first call of the night came around 8 p.m. when dispatch radioed in a complaint of either gun shots or fireworks near Malibu Drive in Cannon. Frith and Broughton spent some time talking with the callers before heading to the source of the noise. Ultimately the incident seemed to be a neighborly dispute over fireworks. At both homes, Frith took time to chat with the people, what he called “community policing.” He stressed the importance of building relationships with the community.
A domestic disturbance call cut short our conversation at the second home. A couple were reportedly having an altercation near the Dollar Store on Long Branch. Broughton arrived first and found no one in the area. Along the way another call came in of a man with no shirt and a gun wandering a side road off Highway 6 near Indian Creek.
For such a faraway call it was time to turn on the lights. Despite its weight, Frith’s Chevy Tahoe easily flew down the highway. Frith remarked that Broughton’s Charger could have easily blown by us despite the speed we were traveling.
Far back in woodbine we made contact with the callers who recounted seeing a man get dropped off and left. Further down the road we met another man, who already knew Frith, and spoke with him. He said the man had been looking for the cemetery and that his uncle had died earlier that day. After talking to witnesses we headed up the dark gravel road to the cemetery. We had a look around with flashlights but found nothing, so we headed back to town along Hwy 6.
By the time we returned to town the shift had ended. Frith dropped me off at my truck, himself still working to call a man that had called in a complaint in an effort to aid the new deputy on shift.
This “easy” night saw deputies Frith and Broughton investigate a robbery and respond to calls, all of which could have been dangerous. At no point did they hesitate when asked to respond to the shirtless man with the gun. It may have been a slow night, but they and their fellow deputies continue to put the needs on Knox Countians first.
