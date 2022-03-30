A Flat Lick man charged with robbing the Flat Lick Dollar General store on March 10, 2022 was indicted by a Knox County grand jury on Friday.
Lee Warren, 34 of Flat Lick, was indicted Friday after he allegedly robbed a clerk at the Dollar General store by gun point before making away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Warren was found shortly after in Pineville after law enforcement pinged his cell phone, notifying them of his whereabouts. Pineville Police arrested Warren without incident.
The first count of the indictment charges Warren with robbery in the first degree by threatening the use of physical force while armed with a firearm in the course of committing a theft from Dollar General. The second count charges him with robbery in the first degree by threatening the use of physical force while armed with a firearm in the course of committing a theft from an individual.
Warren is held in the Knox County Detention Center on an $11,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Knox Circuit Court on May 16.
