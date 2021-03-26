A Knox County woman who taught for over 27 years recently released her first novel, a thriller that one reviewer called a “fun, mysterious read!”
Karen LaVonis Miracle spent nearly three decades in education before her retirement four years ago. She taught at Barbourville Elementary before heading to Bell County, where she would go on to serve as Assistant Principal at Yellow Creek. Originally from Harlan County, Miracle first went to Eastern Kentucky University before transferring to Union College. There she met her husband Dennis, who would serve as proof reader during her writing.
“I wanted to write since high school,” Miracle says. At one point she sold a short story to Guideposts. It wasn’t until her retirement however that she really gave writing a novel a shot. “The hardest part was the planning,” she recounted. Miracle began work on the “Requital” shortly after retiring and ultimately finished the book in February of this year.
Around halfway through writing, Miracle took an online writing course from bestselling author James Patterson.
“I was kind of here, there, and everywhere before taking the class,” said Miracle. Learning some best-practices from someone who’s sold over 100 million books helped her find focus and complete the narrative. She described some of her process, including laying out chapters and “going back and filling in the blanks.” She also called her husband a “tremendous help,” for his work proof reading.
After looking into different options, Miracle opted to publish her book through Amazon. “It was so simple,” she said of the process. Paperback copies of the book are printed to order and “Requital” is also available as an e-book.
Miracle says the response to her book has been “overwhelmingly wonderful.” She says people enjoyed it so much that she put plans for a second book on hold to pen a sequel. “I may have over worked, being so new,” she said on writing the first book. Having gone through the experience, she believes her next novel will only take around one year. “I’m much more comfortable now,” she said.
“Gather your ideas. Don’t give up,” Miracle said when asked what she’d say to aspiring writers. She recommends choosing things you’re familiar with, her teaching career being a major influence on her own work.
“Requital” is available on Amazon.
The book’s synposis:
Jillian Hartford’s life could have been compared to a sweet romance novel. She is madly in love with Simon and everything had finally fallen into place the night he proposed. As the evening continues an unexpected tragedy soon turns her life into a living nightmare. Jillian quickly descends into a dark depression and then she meets Julie. The two become friends immediately until Julie begins to reveal a different side of herself. Jillian soon realizes that she is being led into a disturbing reality full of lies and misconceptions. Her life spirals downward as she tries to figure out who Julie really is and what she wants from her. She tries to hide her friendship with Julie from everyone which is hard to do in a small town. Jillian’s friends and family are concerned as her behavior becomes radical and sometimes out of control. Julie is determined to right a wrong that has been done. Jillian has no choice but to adhere to Julie’s demands. The story continues to a violent climax only to find that it is not the end of the story. A much more sinister ending awaits.
