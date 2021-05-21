Some local businesses have begun easing mask requirements following an announcement from the Center for Disease Control’s that people who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear a mask indoors.
Among the businesses to relax mask requirements are Walmart, IGA and some local small businesses. Other corprate businesses with mask requirements still in place as of press time Wednesday include Kroger, JC Penney, Dollar General and Walgreens.
While Kentucky’s mask mandate is technically still in effect, Governor Andy Beshear amended his order to say “Any person who has received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least fourteen (14) days prior is not required to wear a face covering in any setting, except as otherwise set forth in this Order.” Beshear’s order still requires masks to be worn while traveling in public transporation, including trains, buses and planes traveling into, within or out of the United States and in airports; persons in a K-12 educational institution, daycare, preschool, or other childcare setting including students, employees, staff and visitors; any person in a healthcare setting;any person in a long-term care setting; any person in a correctional facility; any person in a homeless shelter and any person who is immune-compromised or is exhibiting symptoms or has tested positive for COVID-19.
Beshear’s order as well as all remaining restrictions are set to be lifted on June 11, 2021 citing acceptable numbers of vaccinated Kentuckians and declining infections and death rates.
Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons said as for the Knox County Detention Center, “We will continue with what has been working for us until we get something in writing.”
While mask requirements are beginning to relax, social distancing, hand washing and other sanitary safety measures are still encouraged.
