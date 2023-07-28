How long has it been since you have visited Dr. Thomas Walker State Historic Site, commonly known as ‘Walker Park’? Have you introduced your children and grandchildren to this local historic site? They would be thrilled to view a replica of the log cabin which Dr. Thomas Walker built. He built the cabin in order to lay claim to the land that surrounded it. There is much more history to discover about Thomas Walker that will interest your history buffs!
Thomas Walker has been a park since June 20, 1930. Over the decades, the park has been continually renovated to meet the leisure and recreation needs of the area.
Just imagine the changes in visitor viewpoints, clothing, parenting styles, and even food over the years! There’s a good chance that you have fond memories of a reunion, birthday party, or homecoming that was located at the park.
Still today, the park is large enough to not only accommodate a small party, but also a large event. You may wonder what it has to offer today. The list follows:
Multiple picnic tables with outdoor grills
2 sandboxes - one with a plow
1 full basketball court - 2 half courts
Great location for leaf collections
Bleachers for performance watching
A large field for football, baseball, or soccer playing
Benches and swings for adults to relax
A wildlife enhancement area
A gift shop of collectables, t-shirts, toys, and coon skin hats.
They also sell historical area maps, cold drinks, and sweets.
If your family, friends, school, organization, or church wishes to reserve one of the two covered shelters at the park, they can do so by calling 546-4400 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The upper shelter rents for $132.50 and the lower shelter rents for $ 53.00 for the entire day.
