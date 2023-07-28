Thomas Walker Park

How long has it been since you have visited Dr. Thomas Walker State Historic Site, commonly known as ‘Walker Park’? Have you introduced your children and grandchildren to this local historic site? They would be thrilled to view a replica of the log cabin which Dr. Thomas Walker built. He built the cabin in order to lay claim to the land that surrounded it. There is much more history to discover about Thomas Walker that will interest your history buffs!

Thomas Walker has been a park since June 20, 1930. Over the decades, the park has been continually renovated to meet the leisure and recreation needs of the area.

Recommended for you