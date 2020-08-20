Two of Knox County’s longest-serving firefighters are stepping back, but not away. They were honored in a surprise ceremony at the Richland Volunteer Fire Department by the newly-elected chief, representatives from other departments, and county officials.
Alfred “Alford” Yeager served as Richland Fire Department Chief for four decades. Pat Mills served as Assistant Chief for 32 years. The men recently stepped down from their roles, although they made it clear they would still be involved with the department. The men charged with filling their shoes are 26-year department veteran Bill Mills and Johnny Gray.
“They set the path for what a Chief and Assistant Chief should be,” said Mills who was recently elected by the department. Mills spoke before the gathered crowd on the men’s hard work and dedication. “They are Richland Fire Department,” he stated.
On Yeager, Mills spoke highly of his efforts in securing grants for the department. “Everything we have is paid off,” he said. “I had the honor of being elected to follow him but any officer in our department could have been chief because of what Alford did,” he added.
“Pat was Alfords right hand,” Mills said of his brother. He continued, “He showed us all what dependability and courage could look like.” Mills later remarked that any time an alarm went off “you always knew Pat was on his way.”
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey recounted a story about a possible fire at his home years ago. He thanked Yeager and Mills for responding despite the temperature being -26 degrees. “It was probably the coldest fire you ever got called to,” he said. He added that he admired the dedication it took to respond to a call on such a day and fortunately his home was not on fire.
Sheriff Mike Smith recounted his memories of the department’s old blue truck and his appreciation for the help they’ve provided law enforcement over the years “whether it’s an accident, a natural disaster, or any type of highway safety incident.” Smith named the men honorary sheriff’s deputies and presented them with badge-emblazoned mugs featuring their names.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell spoke of the great community relationship built by Yeager and Mills over the years. “The community is the backbone of the fire department and you can’t have a strong relationship with them without strong leadership,” he said. Mitchell presented both men with Certificates of Outstanding Service, numbers 201 and 202, for their commitment to their community and Knox County.
Chief Mills retook the floor along with Assistant Chief Gray. “You don’t fill Alford Yeager’s shoes, you follow the path he set and let him guide you,” Mills said, adding “Johnny has big shoes to fill after Pat.” The new Chief and Assistant Chief then presented their forebearers with custom fire axes commemorating their service.
Yeager thanked the crowd for their support and thanked the many departments represented including East Knox, Artemus, Bailey Switch, and Barbourville. “We all work together in what we do,” he said. “If I needed Artemus to send me four trucks, they’d send me four trucks,” he continued, “you don’t know what it means to have a county like this where everyone depends on everybody.” Yeager then thanked the department for how they had treated he and Mills during their tenure. He also thanked his wife, who acted as the departments dispatcher before there was a dispatch.
“Guys I just want to say I appreciate all you’ve done for over 36 years,” said Pat Mills. He said any of the men there would have come if he needed help. “I left many times when I should have stayed with my family,” he stated while thanking his family for their many years of support. He then voiced his appreciation for Alford and said he was like his big brother. He closed by saying both men would still be active with the department as instructors. “This will always be Chief Alford,” he stated.
The celebration concluded with food and a custom cake featuring the men’s radio numbers, set to retire with them.
