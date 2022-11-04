Money to tackle road improvement projects for several Knox County roads was on deck for Wednesday’s October meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court.
Before addressing resolutions relating to roadwork, the Court approved the County Attorney’s Delinquent Tax report of $52,551 and then transitioned into retroactively approving an Executive Order from October closing the courthouse on Friday of the Daniel Boone Festival. The Court also approved pay for election workers in the amount of $100 for the day and $25 for election school training.
The Court approved moving ahead with the process of removing Old Dixie Highway from the county’s road system, per a request from KCEOC, which owns land on both sides of the road that has long been closed off.
The Court approved the second reading of Ordinance 20220824-01, which reads: “An ordinance of the County of Knox, Kentucky adopting the provisions of sections 99.700 to 99.730 of the Kentucky Revised Statues; authorizing and approving the establishment of a vacant properties commission; and, providing for the elimination of blighted properties that cause blight and deterioration within the county.”
The ordinance reads in its findings that blighted and deteriorated properties in the county (1) contribute substantially and increasingly to the spread of disease and crime, and to losses by fire and accident; (2) necessitate expensive and disproportionate expenditures of public funds for the preservation of the public health and safety, for crime prevention, correction, prosecution, and punishment, for the treatment of juvenile delinquency, for the maintenance of adequate police, fire, and accident protection, and for other public services and facilities; (3) constitutes an economic and social liability; (4) substantially impairs or arrests the sound growth of the community; (5) retard the provisions of decent, safe and sanitary housing accommodations; (6) depreciate assessable values; (7) cause an abnormal exodus of families from these neighborhoods, including the County; and (8) are detrimental to the health, the well-being, and the dignity of many residents of the county.
The duties of the Vacant Property Commission are to examine, inspect and evaluate properties that are blighted and deteriorated within the meaning of the ordinance and act and to identify those properties in writing to the Knox County Fiscal Court to recommend appropriate actions including but not limited to actions that could include eliminating or abating such blighted and deteriorated properties.
The Court also approved the monthly treasurer and County Clerk’s reports as presented.
The Court approved three resolutions granting authority to the County Judge-Executive to sign paperwork needed for agreements between the Knox County Fiscal Court and the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways and to approve said agreements. The first resolution, 20221026-01 is for roadwork for Pine Tree Lane with funds in the amount of $17,280. The second resolution, 20221026-02 is for roadwork for Swan Pond Road in the amount of $104,544. The third resolution, 20221026-03 is for work to be done at various county roads in the amount of $33,640. The roads include Cheyenne Road, Jones Street, Tedders Creek (at two different points) and Wildcat Drive.
The Court approved new hires and employment status changes at Knox County 911 Dispatch as well as the Knox County Detention Center, and retroactively approved the August appointments of Andy Messer and Jennifer Skidmore to the Knox County Tourism Commission.
The next meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court is scheduled for Wednesday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. in the Knox County District Courtroom.
