News Report

Money to tackle road improvement projects for several Knox County roads was on deck for Wednesday’s October meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court.

Before addressing resolutions relating to roadwork, the Court approved the County Attorney’s Delinquent Tax report of $52,551 and then transitioned into retroactively approving an Executive Order from October closing the courthouse on Friday of the Daniel Boone Festival. The Court also approved pay for election workers in the amount of $100 for the day and $25 for election school training.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

Recommended for you